Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMaharashtra Poll Row: Expert Apologises For ‘Misread’ Data On ‘Massive’ Voter Surge, BJP Turns Heat On Congress

Maharashtra Poll Row: Expert Apologises For ‘Misread’ Data On ‘Massive’ Voter Surge, BJP Turns Heat On Congress

Political analyst Sanjay Kumar apologised for sharing incorrect Maharashtra voter data on X, showing dramatic fluctuations that fueled "vote chori" accusations against the Election Commission.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The debate over India’s electoral credibility took a new turn on Tuesday after political analyst Sanjay Kumar, co-director of Lokniti–CSDS, issued a public apology for sharing incorrect voter figures from Maharashtra. Kumar had posted data on X (formerly Twitter) that appeared to show dramatic fluctuations in voter numbers between the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections—claims that quickly sparked political controversy.

His figures suggested voter increases of 47.38% in Nashik West and 43.08% in Hingna, alongside sharp drops in seats such as Ramtek and Devlali, as per a report on India Today. The unusual swings raised questions about potential voter roll manipulation, with the Congress party citing the data as fresh proof of “vote chori” and accusing the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP.

'Error Occured': Co-Director Of Lokniti–CSDS Issues Apology

Facing mounting criticism, Kumar deleted the posts and issued a clarification. Taking to X, Sanjay Kumar said, "I sincerely apologize for the tweets posted regarding Maharashtra elections. Error occurred while comparing data of 2024 LS and 2024 AS. The data in row was misread by our Data team. The tweet has since been removed. I had no intention of dispersing any form of misinformation."

 

BJP Hits At Congress

The BJP, however, rejected the explanation. Amit Malviya, who heads the party’s IT cell, described the apology as half-hearted and accused Kumar of amplifying the Opposition’s narrative. He alleged that the analyst had a track record of misjudging the BJP’s electoral prospects and called the incident an example of “confirmation bias.”

Malviya also took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, demanding that he apologise for using the flawed data to attack the Election Commission. He claimed that Gandhi’s reliance on erroneous numbers exposed the weakness of the Opposition’s allegations. Linking the controversy to Gandhi’s current campaign in Bihar—dubbed the “घुसपैठिया बचाओ यात्रा”—Malviya argued that the Congress was attempting to divert attention from real governance challenges.

Referring to Congress’s claims of discrepancies in Maharashtra’s voter data, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said that lies had been spread for 40 hours to weaken democracy and raise baseless questions about the Election Commission. He questioned who would take responsibility for this, whether Rahul Gandhi would apologise to the nation, and what impact such actions had on the public’s faith, since those who saw the information might have believed it to be true.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 04:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra BJP CONGRESS BIHAR
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain, Jaiswal And Iyer Miss Out
Asia Cup 2025: Gill Named Vice-Captain, Jaiswal And Iyer Miss Out
India
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl’s Marriage; NCPCR Chief Calls It 'Dangerous'
SC Dismisses Plea Against 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl’s Marriage; NCPCR Chief Calls It 'Dangerous'
World
Trump’s Peace Process: Sign Here, Surrender Now, Ceasefire Optional
Trump’s Peace Process: Sign Here, Surrender Now, Ceasefire Optional
Cities
'A Good Sign...': CM Rekha Gupta Says Standing In Knee-Deep Water In Delhi's Yamuna Bazar Area. WATCH
'A Good Sign That...': Rekha Gupta Says Standing In Knee-Deep Water In Delhi's Yamuna Bazar Area. WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Rahul Gandhi Sends Flying Kiss to BJP Supporters During Voter Rights Yatra in Bihar
Breaking News: CP Radhakrishnan Introduced as NDA VP Candidate; PM Appeals to Opposition | ABP NEWS
Parliament Session Erupts As Opposition Protests Alleged Vote Theft, Demands Discussion
NDA Seeks Consensus For CP Radhakrishnan As Vice President, Opposition Likely To Field Candidate
Viral News: Major Incidents Reported Across India From Gorakhpur Accident To Ludhiana Drug Mafia Violence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Turning Study Abroad Dreams Into Reality: What Needs to Change For Indian Students
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget