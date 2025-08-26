'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee

While slamming the BJP on Tuesday for its alleged 'anti-Bengali' stance, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Bengalis are praised globally for their talents. "US President Donald Trump chased away Gujaratis, couldn't oust Bengalis because places like Harvard, Oxford, Columbia, San Francisco can't run without Bengalis," she said.

VIDEO | Purba Bardhaman: “Trump chased away Gujaratis, but places like Harvard, Oxford, Columbia, San Francisco can't run without Bengalis”, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) while addressing a public event.



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/zccaUJ9jsE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 26, 2025

She used the remark to highlight what she described as the contribution of Bengalis on the global stage, contrasting it with how Bengalis were allegedly being treated within India. She was speaking at a government programme in Bardhaman town, Purba Bardhaman district.

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was like a "migratory bird" who visited Bengal only before elections.

VIDEO | “Modi travels to West Bengal like a migratory bird every time there is an election knocking at the doors,” says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi’s visit to the state on August 22.



(Full video available PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/xePi6Frhqc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 26, 2025

Banerjee took sharp aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of insulting the people of Bengal while turning a blind eye to corruption in BJP-ruled states. Banerjee told the gathering that West Bengal is home to nearly 1.5 crore people from outside the state. "We don't treat them the way Bengalis are being treated and tortured elsewhere," she said.

The Chief Minister expressed anger over the Prime Minister's recent comments, claiming, "The Prime Minister should respect my chair as I respect his. I never expected him to call the people of West Bengal 'thieves'."

She went on to attack the BJP's governance model, saying, "In reality, he has ignored the failures of the so-called 'double-engine' governments in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar, where corruption is at its peak."

Accusing Modi of visiting Bengal only during the election season, Banerjee said the state administration had answered every query raised by the Centre regarding central funds. "We have answered all your questions, yet you stop releasing funds and brand Bengal a 'thief'. They sent 186 central teams to probe corruption here, and nothing was found. How can a student be given zero after answering all questions? We will not tolerate this insult," she declared.

VIDEO | Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at a government programme says, “We answered all your queries, yet you (Centre) stop fund disbursement and call Bengal a ‘thief’.”



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/jGT5UHcKsl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 26, 2025

Shifting focus to economic reforms, Banerjee spoke about the upcoming GST Council meeting, where a proposal to exempt health insurance and several goods from GST is expected to be discussed. She reminded the audience that West Bengal was the first state to push for GST exemption on health insurance premiums.

"The waiver of GST on health insurance will cost Bengal Rs 900 crore. But we had to put people first. This reform will make medical coverage more affordable and help more citizens access health insurance," she said.

Currently, health insurance premiums attract 18 per cent GST, with states receiving 9 per cent of the revenue.

Banerjee also highlighted her government's efforts to expand the Swasthya Sathi scheme, which provides free health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family across West Bengal.