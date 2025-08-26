Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee

'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP's "anti-Bengali" stance, highlighting Bengalis' global contributions and accusing Modi of only visiting Bengal during elections.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 04:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

While slamming the BJP on Tuesday for its alleged 'anti-Bengali' stance, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Bengalis are praised globally for their talents. "US President Donald Trump chased away Gujaratis, couldn't oust Bengalis because places like Harvard, Oxford, Columbia, San Francisco can't run without Bengalis," she said.

She used the remark to highlight what she described as the contribution of Bengalis on the global stage, contrasting it with how Bengalis were allegedly being treated within India. She was speaking at a government programme in Bardhaman town, Purba Bardhaman district. 

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was like a "migratory bird" who visited Bengal only before elections.

Banerjee took sharp aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of insulting the people of Bengal while turning a blind eye to corruption in BJP-ruled states. Banerjee told the gathering that West Bengal is home to nearly 1.5 crore people from outside the state. "We don't treat them the way Bengalis are being treated and tortured elsewhere," she said.

The Chief Minister expressed anger over the Prime Minister's recent comments, claiming, "The Prime Minister should respect my chair as I respect his. I never expected him to call the people of West Bengal 'thieves'."

She went on to attack the BJP's governance model, saying, "In reality, he has ignored the failures of the so-called 'double-engine' governments in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar, where corruption is at its peak."

Accusing Modi of visiting Bengal only during the election season, Banerjee said the state administration had answered every query raised by the Centre regarding central funds. "We have answered all your questions, yet you stop releasing funds and brand Bengal a 'thief'. They sent 186 central teams to probe corruption here, and nothing was found. How can a student be given zero after answering all questions? We will not tolerate this insult," she declared.

Shifting focus to economic reforms, Banerjee spoke about the upcoming GST Council meeting, where a proposal to exempt health insurance and several goods from GST is expected to be discussed. She reminded the audience that West Bengal was the first state to push for GST exemption on health insurance premiums.

"The waiver of GST on health insurance will cost Bengal Rs 900 crore. But we had to put people first. This reform will make medical coverage more affordable and help more citizens access health insurance," she said.

Currently, health insurance premiums attract 18 per cent GST, with states receiving 9 per cent of the revenue.

Banerjee also highlighted her government's efforts to expand the Swasthya Sathi scheme, which provides free health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family across West Bengal.

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Mamata Banerjee NARENDRA MODI Mamata Banerjee Donald Trump.
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Floating F-35': Rajnath Singh Commissions Stealth Frigates INS Udaygiri, INS Himgiri In Historic Event
'Floating F-35': Rajnath Singh Commissions Stealth Frigates INS Udaygiri, Himgiri In Historic Event
Cities
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rain, Flood Alert In Several Jammu Districts
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rain, Flood Alert In Several Jammu Districts
Cities
Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Doda Triggers Flood Alert Across Region
Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Doda Triggers Flood Alert Across Region
Cities
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget