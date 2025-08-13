Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Treating Stray Dogs As Nuisance Is Cruelty': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls For Humane Solutions

The Supreme Court noted that there was an "extremely grim" situation due to stray dog bites resulting in rabies, particularly among children.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 02:03 PM (IST)

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said treating stray dogs as a nuisance to be ‘removed’ is not governance, it is "cruelty". His remarks came after the Supreme Court directed Delhi-NCR authorities to permanently relocate all strays from streets to shelters "at the earliest".

"Treating stray dogs as a nuisance to be ‘removed’ is not governance - it is cruelty. Humane societies find solutions that protect people and animals," Siddaramaiah posted on 'X' on Tuesday.

"Sterilisation, vaccination, and community care work. Fear-driven measures only create more suffering, not safety," he said.

The chief minister's post was in reaction to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's post in which he has said that the SC directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy, and stressed that "blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted, and strip us of compassion". 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 02:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka SIddaramaiah
