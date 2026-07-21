Travelling Within 20-Km Radius? NHAI Issues New Toll Pass 

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a digital local toll pass facility on the Rajmargyatra mobile app, allowing eligible residents living near toll plazas to apply for and obtain a local pass online within minutes.

The initiative aims to simplify the process for local commuters who frequently travel through the same toll plaza. Earlier, applicants had to visit toll plazas and submit documents in person to obtain a local pass. The new system enables eligible users to complete the entire process from home.

Who Can Apply?

The digital local toll pass is available to:

Residents living within a 20-kilometre radius of a toll plaza.

Vehicle owners with a valid FASTag.

Applicants whose eligibility is verified through a GIS-based verification system.

How To Apply

Eligible users can apply by:

Downloading the Rajmargyatra mobile app.

Selecting the Local Pass option.

Filling in the required details and submitting the application.

The app will retrieve necessary information from DigiLocker and the VAHAN database and verify eligibility using GIS-based validation before issuing the local pass.

Once approved, users will be able to make unlimited trips through the respective toll plaza for one month.

According to NHAI, the digital process is expected to reduce paperwork, eliminate manual document verification, and save commuters time.

The digital local toll pass facility has initially been launched at the Mundka-Bakkarwala toll plaza (UER-II) in Delhi. NHAI plans to expand the service to other toll plazas across the country in the coming months.

'Margmitra' Digital Help Centre Launched

NHAI has also introduced a new digital help centre, 'Margmitra', within the Rajmargyatra app. The service offers assistance with:

FASTag recharge and KYC-related information.

Support for local and annual toll passes.

Complaint registration and status tracking.

Chat or voice assistance in 22 Indian languages.

Reporting of vehicle breakdowns, encroachments, and road-related issues.