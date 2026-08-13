UN Report Links Al-Qaida In Indian Subcontinent To Nov 2025 Red Fort Blast That Killed 11

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UN Council linked 2025 Delhi Red Fort attack to AQIS.

Council report details AQIS's transformation into regional entity.

AQIS developed logistics, financial networks for decentralised operations.

The United Nations Security Council has officially attributed the November 2025 explosion near Delhi's Red Fort to Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), giving an international stamp to investigations into an attack that killed 11 people.

The finding appears in the 38th report prepared by the Council's Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team. The document also offers an assessment of how AQIS has changed its organisational and operational structure, pointing to a shift towards a more decentralised network designed to sustain terrorist activity across the region.

UN Report Identifies AQIS In Red Fort Attack

The UN report's attribution places AQIS at the centre of the November 2025 Red Fort attack. The incident had triggered investigations into the network and individuals potentially involved in the blast, with security agencies examining possible links to terrorist organisations.

The latest assessment by the Security Council's monitoring mechanism adds an international dimension to those investigations. It also comes as the UN's sanctions-monitoring apparatus continues to examine the activities, capabilities and organisational structures of terrorist groups operating across regions.

The report specifically describes AQIS as an organisation that has undergone a substantial transformation rather than remaining a fragmented network.

Terror Group Has Developed Logistics, Financial Networks

According to the assessment, AQIS has evolved into a more organised regional terrorist entity by developing logistical and financial networks to support its activities.

The change is significant because it suggests that the group's ability to operate does not depend solely on a conventional hierarchical command system. Instead, its infrastructure allows it to maintain links and resources across different locations while retaining a dispersed operational structure.

The UN report states: "Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS, not listed) continued to evolve from a fragmented group into a regional terrorist entity; it established logistics and financial networks, working in decentralised, small, scattered cells instead of large units. The attack in November 2025 on the Red Fort in Delhi was officially attributed to AOIS."