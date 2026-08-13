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English NewsNewsIndiaUN Report Links Al-Qaida In Indian Subcontinent To Nov 2025 Red Fort Blast That Killed 11

UN Report Links Al-Qaida In Indian Subcontinent To Nov 2025 Red Fort Blast That Killed 11

UN Security Council report attributes November 2025 Red Fort blast that killed 11 to Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), highlighting its decentralised cells and regional networks.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UN Council linked 2025 Delhi Red Fort attack to AQIS.
  • Council report details AQIS's transformation into regional entity.
  • AQIS developed logistics, financial networks for decentralised operations.

The United Nations Security Council has officially attributed the November 2025 explosion near Delhi's Red Fort to Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), giving an international stamp to investigations into an attack that killed 11 people.

The finding appears in the 38th report prepared by the Council's Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team. The document also offers an assessment of how AQIS has changed its organisational and operational structure, pointing to a shift towards a more decentralised network designed to sustain terrorist activity across the region.

UN Report Identifies AQIS In Red Fort Attack

The UN report's attribution places AQIS at the centre of the November 2025 Red Fort attack. The incident had triggered investigations into the network and individuals potentially involved in the blast, with security agencies examining possible links to terrorist organisations.

The latest assessment by the Security Council's monitoring mechanism adds an international dimension to those investigations. It also comes as the UN's sanctions-monitoring apparatus continues to examine the activities, capabilities and organisational structures of terrorist groups operating across regions.

The report specifically describes AQIS as an organisation that has undergone a substantial transformation rather than remaining a fragmented network.

Terror Group Has Developed Logistics, Financial Networks

According to the assessment, AQIS has evolved into a more organised regional terrorist entity by developing logistical and financial networks to support its activities.

The change is significant because it suggests that the group's ability to operate does not depend solely on a conventional hierarchical command system. Instead, its infrastructure allows it to maintain links and resources across different locations while retaining a dispersed operational structure.

The UN report states: "Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS, not listed) continued to evolve from a fragmented group into a regional terrorist entity; it established logistics and financial networks, working in decentralised, small, scattered cells instead of large units. The attack in November 2025 on the Red Fort in Delhi was officially attributed to AOIS."

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was officially identified as responsible for the November 2025 Red Fort attack?

The United Nations Security Council officially attributed the November 2025 explosion near Delhi's Red Fort to Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). This finding was published in the Council's Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team's 38th report.

What were the consequences of the November 2025 Red Fort attack?

The explosion near Delhi's Red Fort killed 11 people. The UN Security Council's official attribution added an international dimension to ongoing investigations into the incident.

How has Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) changed its operational structure?

AQIS has evolved from a fragmented group into a more organized regional terrorist entity. It now operates in decentralized, small, scattered cells, developing logistical and financial networks to support its activities.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Aug 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Red Fort Blast Red Fort Blast Red Fort Explosion 2025 Al-Qaida In The Indian Subcontinent
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