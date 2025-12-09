Two Tirupati Temple Officials Arrested In Adulterated Laddu Controversy As SIT Expedites Probe

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the adulterated ghee scandal at Tirumala made a significant breakthrough on Monday, arresting two officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The accused, identified as Sugandh and Subrahmanyam, were taken into custody following mounting evidence pointing to their alleged involvement in the supply of contaminated ghee used for temple purposes.

Officials to Face SIT Questioning Until Dec 12

The SIT has secured custody of both officials until December 12, during which they will be interrogated extensively about their roles in the procurement and handling of ghee supplies.

Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh | Two Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams officials have been arrested in the Tirumala adulterated ghee case. The SIT took accused Sugandh and Subrahmanyam into custody today. The SIT will interrogate them until December 12. — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2025



Tirupati Laddu Row

The Tirupati laddu row erupted after reports alleged that the ghee used in the famous Tirumala temple laddus was adulterated with non-dairy and animal-based fats. The issue gained massive public attention because the laddus are considered sacred prasadam, and any impurity is seen as a serious violation of religious tradition.

Lab findings suggesting contamination triggered outrage among devotees and led to a high-level investigation into how the ghee was being procured. Probes later pointed to irregularities in the tendering process and possible misconduct by suppliers, turning the matter into a major political flashpoint in Andhra Pradesh. The episode raised broader concerns about the safety, purity, and oversight of temple offerings, prompting calls for stricter controls and traditional preparation methods to be restored.