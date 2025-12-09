BJP leaders in Karnataka mounted a high-decibel protest on Tuesday, alleging that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has turned a blind eye to the worsening distress of the state’s farming community. The agitation, held at Malini City Grounds, saw a heavy turnout of party workers and farmers who echoed the opposition’s criticism of the ruling government’s handling of agricultural issues.

Opposition Leaders Accuse Govt of ‘Complete Neglect’

The demonstration was spearheaded by Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra, Assembly Opposition Leader R Ashoka, and Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadhi Narayanaswamy. Several MLAs, MLCs and senior party functionaries joined them, claiming the protest was necessary to expose what they called the government’s “failures” on the agricultural front.

Party leaders said they would intensify their agitation by joining farmers to lay siege to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi during the legislature’s winter session. They accused the government of refusing to open procurement centres for sugarcane and maize despite repeated pleas, resulting in farmers selling crops to middlemen at throwaway prices.

CT Ravi Slams MSP Delays, Points To Unpaid Flood Compensation

Addressing the crowd, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi charged the government with abandoning its own announcements regarding support for key crops. CT Ravi said, “We are trying to bring justice to the farmers. The state government declared MSP on sugarcane and maize but did not open markets for purchase. Crops across lakhs of hectares were destroyed in floods, yet compensation has not been given. We are demanding this for the farmers’ rights.”

Ravi also highlighted the Centre’s contribution to keeping fertiliser costs low. “The cost of one bag of urea is Rs 2,500 in the international market. The central government gives a subsidy of Rs 2,200 on it. There is a subsidy of Rs 2,500 on DAP. This has benefitted the farmers,” he said.

DK Shivakumar Reacts

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday accused the Central Government of failing to support the state in resolving farmers’ grievances, as the winter session of the Karnataka Legislature continued in Belagavi.

Shivakumar, while speaking to reporters, said that they did not understand why the Central Government was not cooperating with them. He questioned why the Minimum Support Price dues were being withheld and why the Centre was not procuring the crops.

He said the ongoing session would prioritise farmers’ issues and urged the opposition to work with the government to mount pressure on the Centre regarding crop procurement and regional development.

