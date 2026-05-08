Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Marksheet shared as inspiration: success transcends scores.

Thalapathy Vijay marksheet: As Vijay continues to dominate headlines following the strong electoral performance of Tamizhaga Vetri Kalagam (TVK) in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, an old academic record of the actor-politician has unexpectedly gone viral online.

Vijay, who is now being widely discussed as a leading contender in Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape, is drawing attention not just for politics but also for his school days after his Class 10 marksheet began circulating across social media platforms.

The resurfaced document has triggered conversations among fans and students alike, especially because it highlights that the superstar was not an academic topper during his school years.

Vijay’s Lowest Score Was In Mathematics

According to the marksheet being widely shared online, Vijay secured 711 marks out of 1100 in his 10th board examinations, translating to roughly 65 percent overall.

Among all subjects, mathematics reportedly turned out to be his weakest area. The marksheet shows that Vijay scored 95 out of 200 in Maths, making it his lowest-scoring subject.

Despite the average academic performance reflected in the document, social media users have pointed out how Vijay later went on to become one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars before making a major political entry.

Many supporters are now sharing the marksheet as a motivational example, arguing that examination scores alone do not define a person’s future success.

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Tamil Emerged As Vijay’s Strongest Subject

While Mathematics proved challenging, Vijay reportedly performed best in Tamil, his mother tongue. He scored 155 out of 200 in the subject.

In English, he obtained 133 out of 200, while his Science score stood at 206 out of 300. He also secured 122 out of 200 in Social Science.

The marksheet has generated widespread engagement online, particularly among students appearing for public examinations, with many users discussing how career achievements often depend on passion, persistence, and opportunities beyond academics.

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Vijay’s Education And Shift To Cinema

Vijay’s educational journey began in Chennai, where he attended Fatima School before later studying at Balalok School in Virugambakkam.

After completing school education, he joined Loyola College to pursue a course in Visual Communication. However, his growing interest in acting eventually led him to discontinue his studies and enter the film industry full-time.

That decision ultimately transformed his career, helping him emerge as one of the biggest names in Tamil cinema over the next three decades.

From Superstar To Political Force

Following a hugely successful film career, Vijay formally entered politics through TVK, dramatically reshaping Tamil Nadu’s political conversation in the process.

The party’s strong showing in the 2026 Assembly election has placed Vijay at the centre of discussions surrounding the next government in the state.

Amid this political rise, the resurfacing of his old marksheet has added a personal and relatable dimension to public discussions around the actor-politician. For many students online, the viral document has become a reminder that academic marks may be important, but they are not the sole measure of future achievement.