Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akhilesh Yadav reaffirms Samajwadi Party's commitment to allies.

Party ends association with I-PAC citing financial reasons.

Focus remains on UP Assembly elections, strengthening alliances.

Akhilesh Backs Allies: Amid mounting questions over the future of the opposition’s INDIA alliance following the Congress party’s break with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Akhilesh Yadav has signaled that the Samajwadi Party will continue to stand by its allies during difficult political moments.

His remarks come at a time when the opposition bloc appears increasingly fragile after dramatic post-election developments in Tamil Nadu strained relations between Congress and several regional players. Before the turbulence, earlier reports indicated that the Samajwadi Party and Congress are still expected to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections together.

Akhilesh Stresses Loyalty To Political Allies

Without directly targeting Congress or commenting extensively on the DMK split, Akhilesh Yadav underlined the importance of maintaining political partnerships during crises. Taking to X, Akhilesh Yadav said, "We are not the ones who abandon each other in times of difficulty."

Political observers believe the Samajwadi Party is trying to balance two priorities, preserving its alliance with Congress in Uttar Pradesh while also projecting itself as a dependable regional force capable of maintaining coalition stability.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly election scheduled for 2027 is expected to become a major test for opposition unity, particularly after previous alliance experiments between Congress and the Samajwadi Party produced mixed results.

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Samajwadi Party Ends Association With I-PAC

In a separate announcement on Wednesday, Akhilesh confirmed that the Samajwadi Party has ended its association with the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which had been assisting the party with early groundwork for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls.

Addressing reporters during a press conference, the SP chief clarified that the decision was driven by financial considerations rather than political disagreements.

“Yes, we had an association. They worked with us for a few months, but we are not able to continue because we do not have that kind of funding,” Yadav said.

The statement put to rest speculation that the separation stemmed from strategic differences or internal dissatisfaction within the party.

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Focus Shifts To 2027 Uttar Pradesh Battle

The Samajwadi Party has already begun preparations for the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, which is likely to witness an intense contest between the opposition alliance and the BJP.

Even though the INDIA bloc has faced turbulence in states such as Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the SP-Congress partnership in Uttar Pradesh remains politically significant due to the state’s central role in national politics.

Analysts believe Akhilesh’s latest remarks are aimed at projecting consistency and reliability at a time when several opposition parties are reassessing their alliances after recent electoral outcomes.