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HomeNewsIndiaFiring at builder's house in Delhi's Saket; extortion bid suspected

Firing at builder's house in Delhi's Saket; extortion bid suspected

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI): Two motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire outside the residence of a builder in south Delhi's Saket after he allegedly refused to pay an extortion demand of Rs 20 lakh, police said on Tuesda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 01:05 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI): Two motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire outside the residence of a builder in south Delhi's Saket after he allegedly refused to pay an extortion demand of Rs 20 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 5 pm on Monday in Lado Sarai under the Saket police station area.

According to police, the two accused arrived on a motorcycle outside the residence of the builder, identified as Mahavir.

While one of them remained seated on the bike, the other got down and allegedly fired seven rounds in the air before the duo fled the spot.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but the firing triggered panic in the neighbourhood, with residents and shopkeepers rushing out after hearing the gunshots, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the builder had been receiving threats and was asked to pay Rs 20 lakh as extortion money. Police suspect the firing was carried out to intimidate the victim and mount pressure after the demand was not met.

Sources said the alleged conspiracy behind the firing was hatched by a person known to the builder and linked to a local criminal gang.

The name of a declared criminal from the Ambedkar Nagar area, who is allegedly associated with the Prince Tewatia gang, has surfaced during the probe, though police have not officially confirmed his involvement.

Following the incident, police teams rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and collected evidence, including empty cartridge cases.

CCTV camera footage from the vicinity captured two men arriving on a motorcycle and carrying out the firing, officials said.

DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said the accused involved in the conspiracy had been identified and one suspect had been detained for questioning.

Efforts are underway to arrest the shooters and other persons involved in the case, the officer said. PTI SSJ ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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