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HomeNewsIndiaMan stabbed to death in northwest Delhi by brother-in-law over family dispute

Man stabbed to death in northwest Delhi by brother-in-law over family dispute

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI): A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area allegedly by his brother-in-law and his associate over a family dispute, police said on Tuesda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 01:34 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI): A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area allegedly by his brother-in-law and his associate over a family dispute, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near a public toilet around 11.30 pm on Monday, when the victim, Abhishek Jha (26), was approached by his brother-in-law, Aryan, and one of his associates, who called him aside.

"They suddenly started stabbing him repeatedly," victim's father Shambhu Nath, who was also present at the scene, alleged.

Shambhu Nath said that he tried to intervene but was pushed to the ground by the assailants.

Following the attack, the accused fled the scene.

Family members alleged that the attack was linked to an ongoing dispute between Abhishek and his wife, who had been living at her parental home for nearly a year due to marital differences.

Shambhu Nath alleged that Aryan had previously orchestrated attacks on Abhishek and had been threatening him.

Police said upon receiving information about the incident, a team rushed to the spot and found bloodstains at the scene.

Police later learnt that the injured man had been taken by his father to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Police have registered a case of murder and launched a search for the accused. CCTV footage from the area is being examined, and local intelligence inputs are being gathered to trace them, police said.

All angles are being investigated, and efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects, police added. PTI SSJ AMJ AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 01:45 AM (IST)
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