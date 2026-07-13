Bay Of Bengal Tragedy: 9 Bodies Recovered From Sunken Fishing Boat, Search On For 6

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nine bodies recovered from sunken trawler 'FB Joy Maa Kali'.

Trawler with 15 fishermen went missing during adverse weather.

Search operations continue for the six remaining missing fishermen.

The bodies of nine fishermen were recovered on Monday from a sunken fishing trawler in the Bay of Bengal, while six others remain missing, officials said on Monday. The missing trawler, identified as 'FB Joy Maa Kali', was found near Rakteshwar Char in South 24 Parganas district by a joint team of police, the Forest Department and the Indian Coast Guard. After the trawler was brought ashore in Gobardhanpur, rescue teams recovered nine bodies from inside the vessel. The trawler had left Shankarpur Fishing Harbour in Purba Medinipur on June 2 with 15 fishermen onboard for deep-sea fishing but went missing amid adverse weather conditions.



Kakdwip Fishermen Welfare Association Secretary Bijan Maiti, speaking to ANI, said the trawler lost contact with others at sea while returning towards the coast following a weather warning.

"A trawler named 'Joy Maa Kali' with 15 fishermen on board left from Shankarpur fishing port in East Medinipur district to go fishing. A weather warning was in effect from the 2nd to the 7th. Accordingly, they were returning towards the coast on the 2nd," Maiti said.

"The trawlers usually stay together, but it was noticed that the 'Joy Maa Kali' had become separated from the others. For some reason, possibly due to mechanical failure, communication could not be established with them via wireless. From that point on, the trawler and its crew were missing," he added.

Maiti said the trawler was later located near Rakteshwari Char and brought back to shore.

"After the water was pumped out of the trawler, nine dead bodies were found inside. Those bodies were brought to the Kakdwip hospital morgue for post-mortem, and their family members have also arrived. Once identification is complete, they will be handed over to their families," he said.

The search operation for the six missing fishermen has resumed, with teams from the police, Forest Department and fishermen's association continuing efforts to trace them.

The administration has expressed fears that the death toll may rise further. The entire incident has created an atmosphere of panic and mourning in the area.

Ramanagar Assembly constituency MLA Chandrasekhar Mandal also visited the spot and met the families of the missing fishermen.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the Bengal boat tragedy.

Nine bodies of fishermen were recovered from a sunken trawler in the Bay of Bengal after an extensive search operation.

In a post on X, the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan shared, "Deeply saddened by the tragic boat capsize in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, which has claimed precious lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected families."

Prime Minister conveyed his thoughts to the bereaved families in this hour of grief and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

The Prime Minister's Office posted on X: "The loss of lives due to the capsizing of a boat in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal is deeply painful. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased.

The injured would be given Rs. 50,000".

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the boat capsizing incident in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," the Vice President shared.

The missing trawler, identified as 'FB Joy Maa Kali', was found near Rakteshwar Char in South 24 Parganas district by a joint team of police, the Forest Department and the Indian Coast Guard. After the trawler was brought ashore in Gobardhanpur, rescue teams recovered nine bodies from inside the vessel.

The trawler had left Shankarpur Fishing Harbour in Purba Medinipur on June 2 with 15 fishermen onboard for deep-sea fishing but went missing amid adverse weather conditions.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)