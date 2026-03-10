Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Veteran Congress Leader, Ex-Union Minister Biren Singh Engti Dies At 81

A five-time Lok Sabha MP from Diphu constituency, Engti had also served as a minister of state in the Rajiv Gandhi government in the Centre.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 02:06 PM (IST)

Guwahati, Mar 10 (PTI) Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Biren Singh Engti died at a private hospital here on Tuesday. He was 81.

A party spokesperson said that Engti was brought to Guwahati for treatment from his Diphu residence and breathed his last this morning.

"The mortal remains have been taken to Diphu, where last respects will be paid," the spokesperson added.

A five-time Lok Sabha MP from Diphu constituency, Engti had also served as a minister of state in the Rajiv Gandhi government in the Centre.

Having entered the Lok Sabha in the 1970s, the veteran leader of Karbi Anglong had won his last election to the lower house in 2014.

He had also served as the chief executive member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

Condoling Engti's death, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X: "The passing away of Shri Biren Singh Engti, veteran leader from Karbi Anglong and former Union Minister, is a great loss for Assam." "His years of service to the people and efforts for the development of the hill regions will always be remembered," Sarma added, extending his condolences to the bereaved family.

State Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, in a post on Facebook, said the death of Engti is an "irreparable loss not only to the hill district but the entire political field of the state".

"Deeply saddened at the news of the death of senior leader of Assam Congress, former Union minister and my late father's friend Biren Singh Engti," Gogoi said.

Gogoi, son of three-time Assam CM Tarun Gogoi, recalled the time spent during his childhood in Delhi with Engti's family.

"May his departed soul rest in peace and deepest condolences to the bereaved family," he added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

