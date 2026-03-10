Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Love Not A Crime': Kerala Minister Ganesh Kumar Faces Election-Time Storm After Wife's Infidelity Claims

‘Love Not A Crime’: Kerala Minister Ganesh Kumar Faces Election-Time Storm After Wife’s Infidelity Claims

Kerala Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar faces political heat ahead of Assembly polls after infidelity allegations by his wife trigger opposition attacks on the LDF.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A political controversy has erupted in Kerala just weeks before the Assembly elections, placing state Transport Minister K. B. Ganesh Kumar at the center of intense scrutiny following allegations made by his wife Bindhu Menon. The episode has triggered sharp reactions from the opposition and raised questions about whether the ruling coalition may ask the minister to step down in order to limit political fallout during the election season.

Allegations Against Ganesh Kumar Trigger Political Controversy

Reports suggest Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan could consider asking Ganesh Kumar to resign to shield the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government from mounting criticism. The United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Congress, has already seized on the controversy to intensify its attacks against the ruling alliance ahead of the polls.

The controversy began after Bindhu Menon publicly accused the minister of infidelity, alleging she caught him in a compromising situation at their residence. She also said she had informed the Chief Minister’s daughter Veena Vijayan about the incident, which added to the political sensitivity of the issue, as per a report on The Hindu.

However, Menon later softened her stance and said she would not pursue a formal complaint.

“I never intended to tarnish his or the government’s image,” she said, adding that the matter could be resolved privately.

A Veteran Politician With A Controversial Past

Ganesh Kumar is a five-time MLA from Pathanapuram in Kollam district and heads the Kerala Congress (B), a regional party founded by his father R. Balakrishna Pillai. Although the party was previously aligned with the UDF, it is currently part of the LDF coalition. Ganesh Kumar is the party’s only legislator in the Kerala Assembly.

His political career has included both electoral successes and controversies. In 2013, he was compelled to resign as a minister in the UDF government led by Oommen Chandy after his first wife Yamini Thankachy accused him of physical abuse and infidelity.

Actor-Turned-Politician Under Election Spotlight

Before entering politics, Ganesh Kumar built a prominent career in Malayalam cinema, acting in more than 100 films.

Despite the renewed controversy, the minister has rejected the allegations as politically motivated. He claims the opposition is attempting to exploit his personal life for electoral advantage. Further, he added, "Love is not a crime."

Nevertheless, the timing of the issue—so close to the Assembly elections—has placed the LDF leadership in a delicate position.

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy involves Kerala Transport Minister K. B. Ganesh Kumar?

His wife, Bindhu Menon, publicly accused him of infidelity, alleging she found him in a compromising situation at their residence.

What is the potential political fallout from these allegations?

The opposition is using the controversy to attack the ruling coalition ahead of elections, and the Chief Minister may ask Ganesh Kumar to resign.

Has Ganesh Kumar faced similar allegations before?

Yes, in 2013, he resigned as a minister after his first wife accused him of physical abuse and infidelity.

What is Ganesh Kumar's background?

He is a five-time MLA, heads the Kerala Congress (B), and previously had a career as an actor in Malayalam cinema.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Pinarayi VIjayan
Photo Gallery

