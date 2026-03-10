Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A political controversy has erupted in Kerala just weeks before the Assembly elections, placing state Transport Minister K. B. Ganesh Kumar at the center of intense scrutiny following allegations made by his wife Bindhu Menon. The episode has triggered sharp reactions from the opposition and raised questions about whether the ruling coalition may ask the minister to step down in order to limit political fallout during the election season.

Allegations Against Ganesh Kumar Trigger Political Controversy

Reports suggest Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan could consider asking Ganesh Kumar to resign to shield the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government from mounting criticism. The United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Congress, has already seized on the controversy to intensify its attacks against the ruling alliance ahead of the polls.

The controversy began after Bindhu Menon publicly accused the minister of infidelity, alleging she caught him in a compromising situation at their residence. She also said she had informed the Chief Minister’s daughter Veena Vijayan about the incident, which added to the political sensitivity of the issue, as per a report on The Hindu.

However, Menon later softened her stance and said she would not pursue a formal complaint.

“I never intended to tarnish his or the government’s image,” she said, adding that the matter could be resolved privately.

A Veteran Politician With A Controversial Past

Ganesh Kumar is a five-time MLA from Pathanapuram in Kollam district and heads the Kerala Congress (B), a regional party founded by his father R. Balakrishna Pillai. Although the party was previously aligned with the UDF, it is currently part of the LDF coalition. Ganesh Kumar is the party’s only legislator in the Kerala Assembly.

His political career has included both electoral successes and controversies. In 2013, he was compelled to resign as a minister in the UDF government led by Oommen Chandy after his first wife Yamini Thankachy accused him of physical abuse and infidelity.

Actor-Turned-Politician Under Election Spotlight

Before entering politics, Ganesh Kumar built a prominent career in Malayalam cinema, acting in more than 100 films.

Despite the renewed controversy, the minister has rejected the allegations as politically motivated. He claims the opposition is attempting to exploit his personal life for electoral advantage. Further, he added, "Love is not a crime."

Nevertheless, the timing of the issue—so close to the Assembly elections—has placed the LDF leadership in a delicate position.