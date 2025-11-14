Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
Tejashwi Yadav Pulls Of Dramatic Comeback, Wins Raghopur Seat After Early Setback

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 07:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav staged a remarkable turnaround on counting day, securing a crucial victory from the Raghopur constituency after trailing in the early rounds.

The RJD leader, who had faced an unexpected setback at the start of the tallying, bounced back as counting progressed, ultimately reclaiming the seat that has long been considered his political stronghold.

His comeback injected a moment of high drama into an otherwise NDA-dominated election day, offering the Mahagathbandhan a rare highlight amid the alliance’s broader struggles across Bihar.

NDA Holds Commanding Lead Across Bihar

By midday, trends indicated a clear and consistent advantage for the NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and the BJP, alongside allies Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas), Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM, and Upendra Kushwaha’s RLS. The alliance appeared on track to comfortably cross the halfway mark, reinforcing its dominance in a high-stakes election shaped by debates on governance, welfare schemes, and law and order.

The RJD, once the largest single party in the Assembly, struggled to match the NDA’s spread, failing to convert its pockets of support into statewide momentum. Tejashwi Yadav, who had hoped to capitalise on anti-incumbency sentiments and mobilisation around unemployment and social justice, faced disappointing numbers as trends solidified.

Factors Contributing To Tejashwi’s Uphill Battle

Fragmented Opposition: The Mahagathbandhan lacked unified messaging, with allies unable to match the NDA’s organisational strength.

Voter Fatigue: Repeated election cycles with similar campaign themes blunted the impact of Tejashwi’s appeals.

NDA’s Consolidated Outreach: Welfare delivery across rural and urban segments drove high voter confidence in the ruling alliance.

Narrative Control: The NDA successfully framed the election around governance and security, limiting the Opposition’s traction.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 07:11 PM (IST)
