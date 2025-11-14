Tejashwi Yadav Pulls Of Dramatic Comeback, Wins Raghopur Seat After Early Setback

Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav staged a remarkable turnaround on counting day, securing a crucial victory from the Raghopur constituency after trailing in the early rounds.

The RJD leader, who had faced an unexpected setback at the start of the tallying, bounced back as counting progressed, ultimately reclaiming the seat that has long been considered his political stronghold.

His comeback injected a moment of high drama into an otherwise NDA-dominated election day, offering the Mahagathbandhan a rare highlight amid the alliance’s broader struggles across Bihar.