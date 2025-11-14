Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeElection 2025PM Modi Hails 'Sushasan' As NDA Set For Huge Mandate In Bihar

PM Modi Hails 'Sushasan' As NDA Set For Huge Mandate In Bihar

Reacting to the results, Modi said the outcome represented triumphs across multiple fronts.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 05:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked the people of Bihar for delivering what he described as a “historic and unprecedented” mandate to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2025 Assembly elections. In two separate statements, Modi framed the outcome as a resounding endorsement of good governance, development, and the alliance’s long-term vision for the state.

NDA Win Mandate For “Good Governance”, “Social Justice”

Reacting to the results, Modi said the outcome represented triumphs across multiple fronts.

“It is a victory of good governance. It is a victory of development. It is a victory of the spirit of public welfare. It is a victory of social justice,” he said.

He expressed deep gratitude to voters, adding, “My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 Assembly elections. This massive mandate will empower us to serve the people and work for Bihar with renewed resolve.”

Modi Congratulates Nitish Kumar And NDA Allies

In a separate statement, Modi highlighted the NDA’s performance as a result of sustained governance work and future-oriented planning.
“The NDA has ensured all-round development of the state. The people have given us a massive mandate after seeing our track record and our vision to take the state to new heights,” the Prime Minister said.

He also extended congratulations to key alliance partners following the victory.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji and our NDA family partners Chirag Paswan ji, Jitan Ram Manjhi ji and Upendra Kushwaha ji for this tremendous victory,” he stated.

NDA’s Resounding Mandate Reinforces Governance Agenda

Modi’s remarks came as vote count trends consistently placed the NDA well ahead of its rivals across key constituencies, paving the way for the alliance’s return to power. His comments underscored the government’s interpretation of the verdict as a reaffirmation of its policy direction and a renewed commitment to pursue development goals in the next term.

Also read
Published at : 14 Nov 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Elections NDA Breaking News NDA गठबंधन ABP Live Sushaasan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Cities
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Election 2025
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
Business
Markets Rebound After NDA’s Bihar Lead, Sensex Ends Over 84,660, Nifty Tests 26,000
Markets Rebound After NDA’s Bihar Lead, Sensex Ends Over 84,660, Nifty Tests 26,000
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Surges Ahead As Early Trends Indicate Strong Mandate For Stability
Breaking: NDA Celebrates Strong Lead in Bihar; JDU Workers Revel in Nitish Kumar Victory
Breaking: NDA Gains Strength as Leaders Cite Trust in Modi–Nitish and Fear of ‘Jungle Raj’
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Set for Big Majority as JDU Chief Credits Nitish-Modi Governance
Breaking: NDA Secures Clear Majority as BJP Chief Credits Modi-Nitish Leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Pakistan, Bangladesh Bond From Arabian Sea To Bay of Bengal
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget