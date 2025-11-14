PM Modi Hails 'Sushasan' As NDA Set For Huge Mandate In Bihar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked the people of Bihar for delivering what he described as a “historic and unprecedented” mandate to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2025 Assembly elections. In two separate statements, Modi framed the outcome as a resounding endorsement of good governance, development, and the alliance’s long-term vision for the state.

NDA Win Mandate For “Good Governance”, “Social Justice”

Reacting to the results, Modi said the outcome represented triumphs across multiple fronts.

“It is a victory of good governance. It is a victory of development. It is a victory of the spirit of public welfare. It is a victory of social justice,” he said.

He expressed deep gratitude to voters, adding, “My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 Assembly elections. This massive mandate will empower us to serve the people and work for Bihar with renewed resolve.”

Modi Congratulates Nitish Kumar And NDA Allies

In a separate statement, Modi highlighted the NDA’s performance as a result of sustained governance work and future-oriented planning.

“The NDA has ensured all-round development of the state. The people have given us a massive mandate after seeing our track record and our vision to take the state to new heights,” the Prime Minister said.

He also extended congratulations to key alliance partners following the victory.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji and our NDA family partners Chirag Paswan ji, Jitan Ram Manjhi ji and Upendra Kushwaha ji for this tremendous victory,” he stated.

NDA’s Resounding Mandate Reinforces Governance Agenda

Modi’s remarks came as vote count trends consistently placed the NDA well ahead of its rivals across key constituencies, paving the way for the alliance’s return to power. His comments underscored the government’s interpretation of the verdict as a reaffirmation of its policy direction and a renewed commitment to pursue development goals in the next term.