Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
'Congress Reached Last Rung...': Amit Shah Attacks Rahul Gandhi As NDA Heads For Big Win In In Bihar

As counting progressed on Monday, the NDA held a firm advantage in the Bihar Assembly elections, indicating a likely return to power.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 05:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reacting to the NDA’s strong lead in the Bihar Assembly election trends, said the people of the state had expressed clear support for the Modi government’s stance against infiltrators and those who “sympathize” with them.

In a post on X, Shah said: “Every single vote of the people of Bihar is a symbol of faith in the Modi government's policy against infiltrators who play with India's security and resources, and their sympathizers. The public has given a resounding response to those who protect infiltrators for the sake of vote banks. The people of Bihar have conveyed the mood of the entire country that the purification of the voter list is essential and there is no place for politics against it. That is why the Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, has reached the last rung in Bihar today.”

His remarks came as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) maintained a decisive lead across constituencies during counting.

NDA Maintains Commanding Lead as Counting Progresses

As counting progressed on Monday, the NDA held a firm advantage in the Bihar Assembly elections, indicating a likely return to power.

With constituency-wise trends consistently favouring the alliance, senior BJP leaders described the emerging results as a reaffirmation of public trust in the NDA’s governance agenda.

Amit Shah Hails Bihar’s Electorate

Earlier in the day, Shah also extended gratitude to the people of Bihar, calling them “protectors of knowledge, hard work and democracy.” He said he offered a “heartfelt salute” to the state’s voters for their mandate in the assembly polls. His comments followed a sustained lead for the NDA across key constituencies through early and mid-counting rounds.

BJP’s Vinod Tawde Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Vote Theft Allegations

Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde responded strongly to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s earlier allegations of vote theft. Tawde said, “If anyone knew today's results, it was definitely Rahul Gandhi. That's why he held a press conference in Delhi and made the excuse of vote theft… Vote theft is not the issue at all.”

He asserted that deletions from the electoral rolls were connected to “double, dead, Bangladeshi infiltrators,” and said citizens were satisfied that “today there are no double votes.” Tawde added that Gandhi’s slogan of vote theft was “completely ignored by the people of Bihar,” stressing that voters chose the NDA to “accelerate Bihar's development,” with the alliance promising to further enhance the state’s growth trajectory.

Political Landscape Shaped by NDA’s Dominance

With the NDA continuing to lead the tally, alliance leaders framed the results as an endorsement of their development pitch and governance record. Opposition parties remained significantly behind in early and mid-counting rounds, prompting sharp reactions and counter-reactions from political leaders as Bihar’s post-poll configuration began to take shape.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 04:59 PM (IST)
