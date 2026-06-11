Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSUV on wrong side hits traffic cop in Delhi; FIR lodged

SUV on wrong side hits traffic cop in Delhi; FIR lodged

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI): A Delhi Traffic Police head constable was injured after being hit by an SUV coming from the wrong side at the Sarai Julena red light in southeast Delhi on Wednesday, officials sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 12:30 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI): A Delhi Traffic Police head constable was injured after being hit by an SUV coming from the wrong side at the Sarai Julena red light in southeast Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident, captured on CCTV camera, occurred around 10.30 am when head constable Rahul Kumar was on traffic duty at the busy intersection, they said.

According to police, information regarding a medico-legal case was received from the Fortis Escorts Hospital, following which a team reached the hospital and found Kumar undergoing treatment.

In the CCTV camera footage, a black SUV can be seen driving past a group of traffic personnel and hitting one of them, causing him to fall on the road. The vehicle fled the spot after the collision.

According to Kumar's statement, the car was being driven rashly at a high speed on the wrong side when it hit him.

A local resident, Mohammad Muzafar, who witnessed the incident, said the traffic personnel were trying to stop the vehicle when it hit the head constable.

A case has been registered at the New Friends Colony police station under the relevant sections of BNS and Motor Vehicles Act, officials said.

During investigation, police identified the offending vehicle as a black KIA SUV.

Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the driver, police said. PTI SSJ ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Breaking: Maharashtra Pushes Infrastructure, Farmer Relief and Urban Renewal Agenda Forward

Published at : 11 Jun 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 11 June 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SUV on wrong side hits traffic cop in Delhi; FIR lodged
SUV on wrong side hits traffic cop in Delhi; FIR lodged
India
Saidulajab building collapse: Two illegal floors were being built as part of Rs 1.8 cr contract
Saidulajab building collapse: Two illegal floors were being built as part of Rs 1.8 cr contract
India
Uttarakhand: Standoff ends over Dalit teen's death in Tehri Garhwal, final rites performed
Uttarakhand: Standoff ends over Dalit teen's death in Tehri Garhwal, final rites performed
India
Punjab farmers sow paddy on NH-5 claiming no compensation paid for excess toll plaza land
Punjab farmers sow paddy on NH-5 claiming no compensation paid for excess toll plaza land
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Maharashtra Pushes Infrastructure, Farmer Relief and Urban Renewal Agenda Forward
Global Watch: Fresh Claims of US-Iran Escalation Trigger New Concerns Across the Middle East
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi Sets New Record as India's Longest-Serving Elected PM in One Stretch
PM Modi Milestone: Becomes India's Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister
Breaking: TMC Crisis Deepens as Resignations Mount Amid Speculation of Congress Merger Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget