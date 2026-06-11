SUV on wrong side hits traffic cop in Delhi; FIR lodged

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI): A Delhi Traffic Police head constable was injured after being hit by an SUV coming from the wrong side at the Sarai Julena red light in southeast Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident, captured on CCTV camera, occurred around 10.30 am when head constable Rahul Kumar was on traffic duty at the busy intersection, they said.

According to police, information regarding a medico-legal case was received from the Fortis Escorts Hospital, following which a team reached the hospital and found Kumar undergoing treatment.

In the CCTV camera footage, a black SUV can be seen driving past a group of traffic personnel and hitting one of them, causing him to fall on the road. The vehicle fled the spot after the collision.

According to Kumar's statement, the car was being driven rashly at a high speed on the wrong side when it hit him.

A local resident, Mohammad Muzafar, who witnessed the incident, said the traffic personnel were trying to stop the vehicle when it hit the head constable.

A case has been registered at the New Friends Colony police station under the relevant sections of BNS and Motor Vehicles Act, officials said.

During investigation, police identified the offending vehicle as a black KIA SUV.

Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the driver, police said. PTI SSJ ARI

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