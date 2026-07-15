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English NewsNewsIndiaSupriya Sule Rejects Delimitation Bill Support, Denies NDA Joining Speculation

Supriya Sule Rejects Delimitation Bill Support, Denies NDA Joining Speculation

Supriya Sule denied reports of backing the Delimitation Bill or joining the NDA, saying her party remains committed to the MVA.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
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  • Sule informed allies about party's consistent, unchanged position.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) working president and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule has firmly denied reports claiming her party is set to support the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill or join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Sule said the reports were "completely baseless" and clarified that the party had neither received any proposal nor entered into any agreement regarding the legislation. She said the party would study the Bill only after it is officially introduced in Parliament.

Claims Rejected

Sule said the speculation began after a report published in a leading newspaper, which was subsequently picked up by several media outlets. According to her, the report was based solely on unnamed sources and did not reflect the party's official position.

She stressed that the NCP (SP) would carefully examine the Delimitation Bill once it is tabled in Parliament and announce its official stand within 24 hours of reviewing the legislation.

Also Read: Mamata Suffers Fresh Blow As Madan Mitra Quits TMC, Joins Rebel Camp

'We Are Not Going Anywhere'

To prevent confusion among party workers and allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Sule said she had spoken to party chief Sharad Pawar, senior leaders Jayant Patil and Shashikant Shinde, as well as the party's MLAs and MPs before addressing the media.

She also said she informed Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal, senior Congress leader Satej Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut about the party's position.

Rejecting speculation about joining the NDA, Sule said, "We have not received any proposal from the NDA, and we are not going anywhere. We remain where we have always been and will continue working for the people."

Explains Sharad Pawar's Visit

Responding to questions over Sharad Pawar's recent visit to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office in the Maharashtra Assembly, Sule said the veteran leader had simply stopped there because he is unable to walk long distances.

She added that Shinde had courteously welcomed Pawar by stepping out of a Cabinet meeting to greet him and present him with a bouquet.

Also Read: 'Sonam Wangchuk May Die In 2 Days': Delhi HC Plea Seeks 'Force-Feeding' Of Activist

Before You Go

Ram Temple Donation Row: UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana’s Remark Sparks Political Storm

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Supriya SUle SHarad Pawar NCP (SP) Delimitation Bill
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