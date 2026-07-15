'Sonam Wangchuk May Die In 2 Days': Delhi HC Plea Seeks 'Force-Feeding' Of Activist

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A PIL demands force-feeding activist Sonam Wangchuk, fasting 18 days.

Plea urges government shift him to hospital for care.

Wangchuk's health deteriorated significantly, losing 8.5 kg.

Petition argues state's duty to protect citizens' lives.

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to force-feed activist Sonam Wangchuk as his indefinite hunger strike entered its 18th day.

The petition urges the Centre and the Delhi government to immediately shift Wangchuk to a government hospital, citing growing concerns over his deteriorating health during the fast at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Filed by activist-lawyer Rakesh Kumar Saini, the plea comes after organisers claimed that Wangchuk has lost around 8.5 kg since beginning his hunger strike.

Plea Seeks Immediate Medical Intervention

According to the petition, Wangchuk's condition has worsened significantly and he could lose his life within two days if the hunger strike continues.

The petitioner urged the High Court to intervene without delay, arguing that protecting Wangchuk's life must take precedence.

"If he passes away, it would be a matter of great shame for the country and the world," the plea stated.

The PIL also alleged that the government had failed in its duty of care towards the activist, claiming he was being treated "like a hardcore criminal, terrorist or traitor to the nation" and that the authorities were "not at all concerned about him".

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Petitioner Seeks Force-Feeding Despite Activist's Wishes

The petition argued that the authorities should ensure Wangchuk receives medical treatment even if it is against his wishes.

"The simple thing to be done is to take him to a government hospital and force feed him the necessary nutrients, vitamins and minerals by way of a liquid diet which are necessary for the human body to survive," the plea said.

It further argued that while peaceful protests and hunger strikes are protected democratic rights, the State also has a constitutional obligation to safeguard the life and health of every citizen.

Referring to provisions relating to abetment of suicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the petition contended that authorities cannot remain passive when a person's life is in imminent danger.

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Urgent Hearing Remains Uncertain

The PIL has sought an urgent listing before the Delhi High Court and could have been heard on Tuesday.

However, it remains unclear whether the matter will be taken up after the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) called for an abstention from work on July 15 in protest against the proposed increase in the pecuniary jurisdiction of district courts from Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 after joining protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. The campaign is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in NEET and other competitive examinations.

Organisers said Wangchuk has lost around 8.5 kg since the fast began, prompting concerns over his health. Several Opposition leaders have urged him to end the hunger strike while supporting the issues he has raised. Earlier, author Arundhati Roy, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, and economist Jayati Ghosh also appealed to Wangchuk to call off the fast while expressing support for his demands.