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English NewsNewsIndiaStudents sent clear message that dictatorship won't be tolerated: Owaisi as Pradhan steps down

Students sent clear message that dictatorship won't be tolerated: Owaisi as Pradhan steps down

Moradabad (UP), Jul 25 (PTI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday termed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as a "victory for right over falsehood.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 12:23 AM (IST)

Moradabad (UP), Jul 25 (PTI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday termed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as a "victory for right over falsehood".

He said that if the Modi government believed it could do whatever it pleases, the students' movement has sent a clear message that dictatorship will no longer be tolerated.

Speaking to reporters here, Owaisi said, "This is a victory of truth over falsehood, a triumph for all those young people, their struggle, and their sacrifices; I extend my congratulations to them." If democracy is to function, it must operate within the framework of the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, he said.

The AIMIM chief said the whole world has seen the videos of young men and women whose heads were smashed with lathis. The matter has also gone to the Delhi High Court, and now perhaps the Supreme Court will hear it as well.

Referring to the use of pellet guns, Owaisi said, "Recall when they were used in Kashmir. If I am not mistaken, over a thousand people were hit by pellet guns there. Among them, 50-60 people lost their eyesight completely. Regarding the four youths against whom pellet guns were used in Delhi, there ought to be an investigation into that." Owaisi said the government avoided yielding to protesters for 36 days but ultimately had to come around.

Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday over the NEET paper leak row, stating that it was not a matter of "individual prestige" for him, but that he was disturbed to see the series of events that unfolded in the last 10 days.

The resignation comes amid Cockroach Janta Party-led protests at the Jantar Mantar, demanding the education minister's accountability over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking process, besides seeking wider reforms in the conduct of public examinations. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 26 Jul 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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