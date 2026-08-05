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English NewsNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi's Chhatron Ki Goonj event in Prayagraj to raise education, job issues: Ajay Rai

Rahul Gandhi's Chhatron Ki Goonj event in Prayagraj to raise education, job issues: Ajay Rai

Varanasi (UP), Aug 4 (PTI): Lakhs of students, competitive examination aspirants, research scholars and unemployed youth are expected to attend the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj on August 8 and raise issues related to education and employment before Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said on Tuesda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 12:00 AM (IST)

Varanasi (UP), Aug 4 (PTI): Lakhs of students, competitive examination aspirants, research scholars and unemployed youth are expected to attend the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj on August 8 and raise issues related to education and employment before Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at his residence here, Rai said the event at KP Ground would be a historic milestone in the youth movement in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chhatron Ki Goonj campaign, being led by Rahul Gandhi, has emerged as a strong national movement for the rights of students and youth, he said.

Rai said the campaign began in Rajasthan's Kota, where issues such as competitive examinations, paper leaks, unemployment and shortcomings in the education system were highlighted. The campaign later received widespread support in Dehradun, but its biggest phase would now be held in Prayagraj, he said.

The state Congress chief alleged that the youth of Uttar Pradesh were grappling with recurring paper leaks, irregularities in recruitment examinations, delays in appointments to vacant posts and rising unemployment.

He said lakhs of students worked hard for years, only to see their prospects affected by repeated cancellation of examinations and paper leaks.

The Congress believes that students and youth represent the country's future and should have access to quality education, a transparent recruitment system and dignified employment, he said.

Referring to the alleged embezzlement of donations offered at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Rai said the Congress has consistently demanded a fair and transparent probe into the matter.

Questioning the impartiality of the Special Investigation Team constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, he said the faith of crores of Ram devotees was paramount, and the entire episode should be investigated thoroughly so that the truth comes to the fore.

Alleging that action so far appeared to be confined to lower-level functionaries, he demanded that the roles of Nripendra Mishra, Anil Mishra, Govind Dev Giri and Champat Rai Bansal should also be investigated, and action should be taken against the guilty in accordance with the law.

Rai said the Congress would continue to fight for the rights of students, youth, farmers, women, labourers, traders and every section of society. PTI COR KIS RUK RUK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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