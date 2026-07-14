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English NewsNewsIndiaSonam Wangchuk In 'Immense Pain' , Refuses To Call Off Fast As CJP Protest Enters Day 25

Sonam Wangchuk In 'Immense Pain' , Refuses To Call Off Fast As CJP Protest Enters Day 25

The activist has reportedly lost 8.5 kg since beginning his indefinite fast, while the Cockroach Janta Party says his health continues to deteriorate amid calls for government dialogue.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Activist Sonam Wangchuk continues 17-day hunger strike despite health decline.
  • Wangchuk demands government dialogue; Kejriwal, Thackeray expressed support.
  • CJP seeks Minister's resignation, compensation; plans July 20 march.

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Activist Sonam Wangchuk has refused to end his indefinite hunger strike despite suffering muscle loss and "immense pain", insisting that the government should initiate dialogue, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said on Tuesday as his fast entered the 17th day and the outfit's agitation completed 25 days.

According to the health bulletin issued by the outfit, Wangchuk has lost 8.5 kg since beginning the fast, and his blood pressure was recorded at 109/70 mm Hg.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Wangchuk has been losing muscle mass and was in "immense pain".

"He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast. He calmly replied, 'Don't ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won't even have a dialogue," Dipke said in a post on X.

Dipke further said that Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal telephoned him to enquire about Wangchuk's health and expressed deep concern over his condition.

"At a time like this, every voice that stands for dialogue and democracy matters. I sincerely thank Arvind sir for extending his support to CJP's protest and to our March to Parliament on July 20," he said.

In another post, Dipke shared that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had also spoken to him and expressed concern over Wangchuk's rapidly deteriorating health.

Thackeray appealed to Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, saying his well-being was of utmost importance, and extended support to the CJP's proposed march to Parliament on July 20, Dipke said.

AISA activist Deepak, who was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Monday after his health deteriorated during the indefinite hunger strike, was discharged on Tuesday morning.

According to AISA, Deepak's heartbeat fluctuated while he was under observation, following which doctors conducted medical tests. His ECG was normal, and his pulse rate stabilised before he was discharged.

The organisation said its remaining activists -- Neha, Manish and Aameen -- continued their indefinite fast at a separate stage at the protest site.

The CJP has been demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide over alleged examination irregularities.

The outfit has also intensified preparations for its proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session, and urged supporters to register their participation through its missed-call campaign.

The CJP protest began on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sonam Wangchuk's current condition during his hunger strike?

Sonam Wangchuk has lost 8.5 kg and is experiencing muscle loss and immense pain. His blood pressure was recorded at 109/70 mm Hg.

Why is Sonam Wangchuk continuing his hunger strike?

He is continuing his fast despite his deteriorating health because he insists the government should initiate a dialogue. He calmly stated, 'Don't ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won't even have a dialogue.'

What are the main demands of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)?

The CJP is demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and Rs 1 crore compensation for families of students who died by suicide over alleged examination irregularities.

What is the CJP's plan for July 20?

The CJP is intensifying preparations for its proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session. They are urging supporters to register their participation through a missed-call campaign.

Published at : 14 Jul 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
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Sonam Wangchuk CJP Protest
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