Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk concluded his 26-day hunger strike.

Wangchuk ended fast to preserve health, continue movement.

Government assured no student cases and parliamentary NEET discussions.

Climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk on Friday explained why he decided to end his hunger strike despite not receiving any assurance from the government on the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Wangchuk ended his 26-day fast late on Thursday after Union Minister JP Nadda offered him juice at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. On Friday morning, he released a video message detailing the discussions that led to his decision.

Addressing questions over Pradhan's resignation, Wangchuk said the government had not been able to assure him if or when such a decision would be taken. However, he said he was informed that the matter would be discussed in Parliament.

'I Had Only Two Choices'

Wangchuk said he had reached a point where he faced only two options, continue the hunger strike or end it and carry forward the movement.

He said thousands of people had urged him to protect his life and continue the campaign instead of risking his health. According to Wangchuk, remaining alive was essential for sustaining the larger struggle.

He also said he did not believe the movement had failed simply because the education minister had not resigned. In his view, the absence of a resignation would not harm students but would instead reflect negatively on the minister. Wangchuk added that had Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down, it would have prevented further damage to his own position.

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'Students Shouldn't Face Cases'

Referring to the violence and police action during the "Parliament Chalo" march, Wangchuk said his foremost concern was ensuring that no criminal cases were registered against protesting students.

Drawing from his experiences in Ladakh, he said an FIR could have long-term consequences and adversely affect a young person's future.

Wangchuk also said the government had assured that it would provide compensation to the families of students who died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy. He welcomed the assurance and said he was pleased that the issue of accountability would now be debated in Parliament.

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Government, MPs Assured Parliamentary Discussion

Wangchuk said he had received assurances from the government as well as Members of Parliament across political parties that the issue of accountability in India's examination system would be discussed in Parliament.

He also reiterated that peaceful student protesters and young people participating in the agitation would not face legal action.

According to Wangchuk, these assurances convinced him that ending the hunger strike was the right decision while continuing the broader campaign for examination reforms.

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