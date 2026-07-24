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English NewsNewsIndiaNo NEET Debate Today As Lok Sabha Adjourned Till July 27 Amid Uproar Over Pradhan's Resignation

No NEET Debate Today As Lok Sabha Adjourned Till July 27 Amid Uproar Over Pradhan's Resignation

The Lok Sabha adjourned till July 27 amid Opposition protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, despite the government's appeal for a discussion in Parliament.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 01:04 PM (IST)

The first week of the Monsoon Session ended in a stalemate as Opposition protests over the NEET-UG paper leak forced the Lok Sabha to adjourn till July 27, with no discussion on the issue.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Friday until 11 AM on July 27 amid sloganeering by Opposition members demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. 

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju appealed to the Opposition to allow a discussion on the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, saying there was broad agreement that the issue should be debated in Parliament.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Rijiju said he had once again urged Congress leader K.C. Venugopal to cooperate in ensuring the discussion takes place.

"I have requested KC Venugopal ji once again today, when we are all of the opinion that there should be a discussion on NEET. The PM has assured the nation. Sonam Wangchuk has broken his hunger strike and demanded a discussion. If we do not hold a discussion, it will not send the right message to the country," he said.

Rijiju further stated that PM Modi has assured of strict legislation in the paper leak matter, which will be discussed in the cabinet meeting at 1 PM today.
"PM Modi has assured that strict law would come on exam paper leak. We have a cabinet meeting at 1 PM, where we will also make a decision about the strict law," he said.

ALSO READ: Fast-Track Courts, Daily Hearings, Time-Bound Probes: What The Draft Anti-Paper Leak Law Proposes

The Monsoon Session has witnessed repeated disruptions since it began on Monday, with the Opposition demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Friday after Opposition members raised slogans soon after Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to the armed forces ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, which will be observed on Sunday. They rushed to the Well of the House despite repeated appeals from the Chair. 

As the protests continued, Birla reminded members that he had already assured the House of a discussion on the paper leak issue in accordance with parliamentary rules. He urged the Opposition not to disrupt proceedings, stressing that Question Hour is a crucial mechanism for holding the government accountable.

Despite the Speaker's appeal, the deadlock persisted, which later resulted in the adjournment till July 27.

Opposition MPs also staged a protest outside the Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Congress President and LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge joined all Opposition MPs in their protest .

ALSO READ: 'Misleading': Delhi Police Rejects Reports Of Passport Cancellation For CJP Protesters

Before You Go

Paper Leak Row: Opposition Sticks to Education Minister’s Resignation Demand, Congress Weighs Stand on Anti-Paper Leak Bill

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET CJP Monsoon Session NEET Protest 'Lok Sabha' CJP Protest
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