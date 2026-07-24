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English NewsNewsIndiaCJP Leaders To Be Arrested Today? Dipke's Big Claim As He Returns To Jantar Mantar Protest

CJP Leaders To Be Arrested Today? Dipke's Big Claim As He Returns To Jantar Mantar Protest

CJP has claimed that several of its leaders could be arrested on Friday night but said its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
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  • CJP welcomes Wangchuk ending hunger strike; its protest persists.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday claimed that several of its leaders could be arrested later in the night, even as it reaffirmed that its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns over the examination paper leak controversy.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the party had received information suggesting that its leaders could be taken into custody. He urged supporters to keep the movement alive across the country even if senior members of the organisation were arrested.

"According to new input, CJP team members may be arrested tonight," Dipke said while addressing protesters.

ALSO READ | Monsoon Session: No NEET Debate Today As Week Ends In Oppn Ruckus Over Pradhan's Ouster

CJP Refuses To End Protest

Speaking ahead of the party's scheduled meeting with senior BJP leaders, Dipke ruled out withdrawing the dharna without the resignation of the Union education minister.

"Won't leave Jantar Mantar till Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," he said.

Addressing reporters, Dipke maintained that the agitation would continue despite the Centre initiating talks with the party over its demands.

ALSO READ | 'Misleading': Delhi Police Rejects Reports Of Passport Cancellation For CJP Protesters

Welcomes Sonam Wangchuk's Decision

Dipke also welcomed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's decision to end his 26-day hunger strike.

"Our dharna at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. We are very relieved that Sonam Wangchuk has broken his hunger strike as it had been more than 26 days. His life is really valuable for this nation," he said.

Wangchuk ended his hunger strike earlier on Friday after receiving assurances from the government on issues related to the NEET paper leak controversy.

Before You Go

Paper Leak Row: Opposition Sticks to Education Minister’s Resignation Demand, Congress Weighs Stand on Anti-Paper Leak Bill

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the CJP react to Sonam Wangchuk ending his hunger strike?

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke welcomed Sonam Wangchuk's decision to end his 26-day hunger strike. Wangchuk ended his strike after receiving government assurances on NEET paper leak issues.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest
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