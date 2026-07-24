CJP Leaders To Be Arrested Today? Dipke's Big Claim As He Returns To Jantar Mantar Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP welcomes Wangchuk ending hunger strike; its protest persists.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday claimed that several of its leaders could be arrested later in the night, even as it reaffirmed that its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns over the examination paper leak controversy.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the party had received information suggesting that its leaders could be taken into custody. He urged supporters to keep the movement alive across the country even if senior members of the organisation were arrested.

"According to new input, CJP team members may be arrested tonight," Dipke said while addressing protesters.

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CJP Refuses To End Protest

Speaking ahead of the party's scheduled meeting with senior BJP leaders, Dipke ruled out withdrawing the dharna without the resignation of the Union education minister.

"Won't leave Jantar Mantar till Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," he said.

Addressing reporters, Dipke maintained that the agitation would continue despite the Centre initiating talks with the party over its demands.

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Welcomes Sonam Wangchuk's Decision

Dipke also welcomed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's decision to end his 26-day hunger strike.

"Our dharna at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. We are very relieved that Sonam Wangchuk has broken his hunger strike as it had been more than 26 days. His life is really valuable for this nation," he said.

Wangchuk ended his hunger strike earlier on Friday after receiving assurances from the government on issues related to the NEET paper leak controversy.