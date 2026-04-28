Sonam Granted Conditional Bail In Honeymoon Murder Case; Family Refuses Support

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonam Raghuvanshi granted bail, subject to strict conditions.

Family disowns Sonam, refusing to support her case.

Co-accused bail plea pending; family plans appeal.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, has been granted bail subject to strict conditions, including that she remain in Meghalaya and regularly report to a police station.

The development comes in the high-profile honeymoon murder case that drew nationwide attention last year.

Family Distances Itself From Sonam

Sonam’s brother Govind said the family is no longer supporting her legally and has severed ties with her.

He said Sonam has been provided a government lawyer and added that the family will not fight her case.

“Sonam has no relation with our family anymore. We will never bring her to our home in Indore,” Govind said.

Sonam To Walk Out Of Jail On Tuesday

Raja Raghuvanshi’s brother Vipin Raghuvanshi said Sonam is expected to be released from jail on Tuesday.

He added that co-accused Raj Kushwaha has not been granted bail and that his bail plea will be heard in four to five days.

‘We Have Lost To The Power Of Money’: Vipin Raghuvanshi

Reacting to the bail order, Vipin expressed anguish over the court’s decision.

“Today we have lost to the power of money,” he said.

He added, “Where's the game involved? But I think we've lost to the power of money.”

Speaking about Govind, Vipin said, “I haven't spoken to anyone yet. I spoke with Govind five months ago. He told me Sonam would never come out of jail. I stand with you.”

Family To Move High Court Against Bail

Vipin said he was informed of the bail decision by Shillong Police.

“I called the DSP of Shillong to ask him what was happening in the case. He told me that Sonam had been granted bail. We will go to the High Court and demand that Sonam's bail be cancelled,” he said.

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: What Happened

Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi were married on May 11, 2025, and travelled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon on May 20.

The couple went missing on May 23, and Raja Raghuvanshi’s body was recovered on June 2.

Sonam later surrendered in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, and was arrested on June 9, 2025.

According to the allegations, Sonam and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha conspired to kill Raja. Raj Kushwaha worked for Sonam’s father.

Five accused, including Sonam, were arrested in the case.