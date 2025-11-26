Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has urged political leaders across India to look beyond rigid ideological positions, arguing that nation-building requires collaboration between the Centre and the states, even when they are governed by opposing parties.

Speaking at an Amrita News event in Dubai over the weekend, Tharoor said the current political climate has become too polarised for meaningful dialogue. A clip of his remarks, later shared on X, captured his concerns about the growing intolerance for differing viewpoints.

‘Ideological Purity Won’t Build A Nation’

"We need to be sometimes willing to cooperate across ideologies," Tharoor told the audience, adding that today’s politics often demands absolute purity from every side. According to him, this pressure makes it difficult for leaders to acknowledge merit in an opposing view or even hold a basic conversation across party lines.

He pointed to his own experience, noting how a neutral post he made about a speech by the Prime Minister drew criticism. "I didn’t say a single word of praise. I just described the speech," he said. "The point is that is the kind of atmosphere in our country right now."

‘You Can’t Get Things Done That Way’

Tharoor stressed that governance becomes nearly impossible when leaders refuse to cooperate. "Somebody has won the election and has formed the government. You have won your election in your state and you form the government," he said. "If your state won’t cooperate with the guys in the Centre, how will you get anything done?"

He reminded the audience, many of whom were of Kerala origin, that cooperation is not optional but essential. "You really have to say that it is in our interest to cooperate… It is in the interest of our people… both citizens of India and Kerala."

Working With The Centre ‘Within My Convictions’

Even though he disagrees with the ruling party, Tharoor emphasized that he is prepared to work with the government where necessary. "They have a mandate from the nation. I will work with them," he said. If a central scheme can bring funds to his state, he added, he would engage with it "within the framework of my convictions" in order to secure those benefits for Kerala.

Tharoor also highlighted a recent instance where a scheme was rejected and funds were denied, despite Kerala’s urgent financial needs. "Even though the schools need it… that is crazy, it is taxpayers’ money," he said, calling the decision unreasonable at a time when the state is struggling.