‘Maa-Behen’ Slurs Now Punishable With Fine In THIS Maharashtra Village

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In an unusual step aimed at curbing everyday verbal abuse, a village in Maharashtra has introduced a penalty for residents who use derogatory language targeting women. The decision was taken by the Kolgaon Gram Panchayat in Ahilyanagar district, where a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on anyone caught using offensive expressions involving someone’s mother or sister.

Local leaders say the measure is designed to challenge the normalization of such insults, which are often casually used during arguments in many parts of India.

Proposal Emerged During Women’s Gram Sabha

The idea for the rule was first raised during a programme organised on International Women’s Day, when a special women’s Gram Sabha was held in the village in line with government guidelines.

The meeting was chaired by senior Anganwadi worker Shakuntala Deshmukh, and discussions focused on issues related to women’s safety, dignity, and social respect.

During the session, Puja Jagtap, a member of a local self-help group, suggested that action should be taken against people who routinely use abusive expressions targeting women.

Her proposal sparked discussion among participants and eventually led the Gram Sabha to approve a system of financial penalties for offenders.

Fine Imposed Only With Digital Proof

Under the new regulation, residents found using such abusive language will be required to pay a ₹500 fine. However, the penalty will only be applied if digital evidence—such as an audio or video recording—is submitted to the Panchayat.

Village authorities introduced this requirement to ensure the rule is not misused or applied unfairly.

Once the evidence is verified, the Panchayat will impose the fine, and the money collected will be directed toward development projects within the village.

Officials have also encouraged women and their children to help identify offenders, stressing that community participation will be key to enforcing the new rule.

Maharashtra Village Known For Community Discipline

Kolgaon, which has a population of nearly 9,000 and relies largely on agriculture, has already implemented several community-based regulations in recent years.

One such rule requires children to dedicate time to studying at home between 7 pm and 9 pm, during which television and mobile phones are not allowed.

The village has also adopted a cleanliness resolution that requires residents and businesses to maintain hygienic surroundings. Violations can result in a fine of ₹100, provided photographic evidence is submitted.

Sarpanch Says Rule Promotes Respect

Village sarpanch Purushottam Lagad said the initiative reflects Kolgaon’s broader effort to promote respect and discipline in daily life.

By linking penalties to verified digital proof, the Panchayat believes the system will remain fair while discouraging abusive behaviour.