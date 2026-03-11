Declared Brain-Dead, UP Woman ‘Revives’ After Ambulance Hits Pothole On Highway

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A dramatic medical incident in Uttar Pradesh has left doctors and family members in shock after a woman who had been declared brain-dead suddenly regained consciousness when an ambulance carrying her body hit a pothole on the highway. The episode unfolded along Bareilly–Haridwar NH-74, turning what was supposed to be a final journey home into an unexpected moment of hope for her family.

Woman Declared Brain-Dead After Collapse

The woman, identified as Vineeta Shukla, a 50-year-old resident of Pilibhit, had collapsed at her home on February 22 while performing routine household chores, as per reports.

Her family rushed her to a hospital in Bareilly, where doctors examined her condition. According to medical reports, she showed no brainstem reflexes, had dilated pupils, and registered a Glasgow Coma Scale score of 3, the lowest possible score indicating severe neurological impairment.

Based on these findings, doctors informed the family that she was brain-dead and there was no realistic chance of survival.

Devastated by the diagnosis, her husband Kuldeep Kumar Shukla began preparing for her final rites.

Ambulance Jolt Changes Everything

On February 24, Vineeta’s family began transporting her body back to Pilibhit in an ambulance for funeral arrangements.

During the journey, the vehicle hit a pothole on VIP Road, causing a sudden jolt.

The unexpected impact appeared to trigger a dramatic response. Family members noticed signs of life shortly afterward, prompting them to rush her immediately to a hospital in Pilibhit for emergency evaluation.

Kuldeep later recalled that his wife had stopped breathing and her heartbeat was fading during the journey, but the shock from the ambulance’s sudden movement seemed to revive her.

Doctors Detect Neurotoxins During Treatment

At the Pilibhit hospital, doctors conducted further tests and discovered significant levels of neurotoxins in Vineeta’s bloodstream and lymphatic system.

She was admitted to intensive care and remained under close observation for nearly two weeks.

Medical treatment gradually improved her condition, and doctors were eventually able to stabilize her.

Recovery Leaves Experts Puzzled

According to Dr. Rakesh Singh, a neurosurgeon at Neurocity Hospital, a review of Vineeta’s earlier medical records confirmed that her condition at the Bareilly hospital met the clinical criteria for brain death.

However, her recovery after the ambulance incident has raised questions about the initial diagnosis and whether the presence of neurotoxins played a role in her temporary neurological shutdown.

Vineeta, who works as a senior assistant in the copy section of the judicial courts in Pilibhit, has since returned home and is now able to speak and interact with family members.