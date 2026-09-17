‘BRICS Can Shape New Tech Order’: PM Modi Inaugurates Semicon India 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Semicon India 2026 conference.

Event gathers companies, policymakers, researchers from 52 nations.

Exhibition showcases country/state pavilions, platforms for startups, workforce.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated Semicon India 2026 at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, marking the beginning of the three-day conference and exhibition focused on India's semiconductor and electronics ecosystem.

The event, being held from September 17 to 19, is themed “Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem”. It will bring together global and Indian companies from across the semiconductor and electronics value chain, along with policymakers, investors, researchers, startups, academic institutions and students.

Companies from 52 countries are participating in the event, according to the details shared for the conference.

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600+ Exhibitors To Take Part

The exhibition will cover an area of 15,000 square metres, with more than 600 exhibitors expected to participate. The lineup includes around 300 international companies.

More than 150 speakers are also expected to take part in discussions on key developments and challenges facing the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem.

The event is being jointly organised by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and SEMI, a global industry association representing the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing ecosystem.

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Six Country Pavilions, 12 State Pavilions

The exhibition will feature pavilions from six countries and 12 state governments. The six country pavilions represent Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore and Sweden.

Dedicated platforms will also focus on startups, innovation, students, workforce development and women in the semiconductor industry. The startup pavilion will showcase around 40 startups, while the workforce development pavilion will focus on talent, skills and career opportunities in microelectronics.

The event will also feature a startup pitch competition, a student hackathon and innovation demonstrations, providing emerging companies, researchers and students with platforms to showcase their ideas and technologies.