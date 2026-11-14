Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rouse Avenue Court heard charge arguments for Red Fort blast.

Defence argued accused were arrested before blast and unconnected.

NIA asserted sufficient evidence proved conspiracy among all involved.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday heard arguments on the framing of charges against accused Muzammil Shakeel and Shaheen Saeed in connection with the conspiracy case linked to the Delhi Red Fort blast.

A car exploded near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025, killing several people and injuring many others, ANI news agency reported.

Defence Says Accused Not Linked To Car Purchase

Defence counsel argued that Muzammil Shakeel and Shaheen Saeed were not connected with the purchase of the car used in the blast. The counsel also said there was no communication between the two accused and the other accused persons.

It was further argued that the two accused had no connection with the conspiracy behind the November 10 blast, as they had been arrested on October 29 and November 9, respectively.

According to the defence, the car used by Umar Un Nabi in the blast was purchased on October 30 from a car dealer in Faridabad, Haryana. However, Muzammil Shakeel had already been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on October 29 in connection with the larger conspiracy case.

The car was registered in the name of Amir Rashid. Defence counsel M S Khan argued that Muzammil Shakeel neither facilitated nor financed its purchase and was not seen in the CCTV footage.

Defence Questions Links Between Accused

According to the defence, Umar Un Nabi, Amir Rashid and another accused, Jasir Bilal Wani, were seen in CCTV footage, but there was no communication between Muzammil Shakeel and the other accused persons.

Advocate M S Khan further said Shaheen Saeed was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Lucknow on November 9, a day before the blast.

The counsel questioned whether Umar Un Nabi and Amir Rashid could have known that Muzammil Shakeel would be arrested on October 29. He also questioned how the two accused could be linked to the conspiracy behind the November 10 blast.

NIA Says Sufficient Evidence To Frame Charges

Senior Advocate Madhav Khaurana, appearing as Special Public Prosecutor for the National Investigation Agency (NIA), argued that there was sufficient material to frame charges against all the accused.

The NIA argued that there was sufficient evidence to establish a conspiracy among the accused persons. It was also alleged that Umar Un Nabi went into a panic after learning about the arrest of his associates from Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana.

NIA Filed Chargesheet Against 11 Accused

The NIA filed a chargesheet against 11 accused, including Umar Un Nabi, on June 4 after completing its investigation. Umar Un Nabi died in the blast.

A supplementary chargesheet was subsequently filed against two more accused.

Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma heard the arguments advanced on behalf of Muzammil Shakeel and Shaheen Saeed. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

The court has listed November 17 for hearing arguments on behalf of another accused, Shoaib.

Advocate M S Khan, along with Advocates Rahul Sahani and Zahbi Tihami, appeared for the accused persons. Senior Advocate Madhav Khaurana appeared for the NIA.