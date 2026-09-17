BRICS Summit Health Rumours Are ‘Fake’; MEA Debunks Claims Of Leaders Falling Ill

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MEA warned against malicious social media posts on leaders' health.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday rejected a wave of social media posts claiming that several world leaders had fallen ill after attending the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, calling the reports fake and warning users against sharing what it described as malicious content. The clarification came after speculation spread online following South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to temporarily withdraw from public engagements after returning from India. Unverified posts subsequently linked the development to other BRICS leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The MEA's fact-checking unit issued its warning on X without identifying any particular leader or claim.

MEA Issues Warning

The ministry's fact-checking wing urged social media users to exercise caution over the circulating posts. "Fake Alert!!! 🚨🚨🚨 We caution against such malicious posts on social media platforms!" the post read.

Fake Alert!!! 🚨🚨🚨



We caution against such malicious posts on social media platforms! pic.twitter.com/NRu6Dfk7Yj — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) September 17, 2026

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The intervention came as unverified claims began connecting the health of foreign leaders with their participation in the two-day BRICS meeting held in New Delhi. Reports about Ramaphosa's health were based on an official statement from the South African Presidency, while other claims circulating online did not carry similar official confirmation.

Ramaphosa Takes Rest

Ramaphosa's office had separately confirmed that the South African President would stay away from public engagements because of ill health. According to the Presidency, the 73-year-old leader had been advised by his medical team to rest and recover. He had returned to South Africa on Monday after attending the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

"The Presidency wishes to advise that, due to ill health, President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently booked off from public engagements," the statement noted.

The official confirmation of Ramaphosa's health status became the backdrop for a wider stream of speculation online. However, the South African Presidency's statement did not establish any connection between his illness and his attendance at the BRICS meeting.

Xi Claims Circulate

Alongside the reports about Ramaphosa, social media posts also circulated claims about Chinese President Xi Jinping. Some unverified posts alleged that Xi had shortened his stay in New Delhi because of health concerns and returned to China on a special aircraft. The MEA did not specifically name Xi in its warning, but the ministry's broader rejection of the circulating claims came amid the speculation.

There has been no official confirmation cited by the MEA establishing that Xi fell ill because of his participation in the summit. The ministry's intervention was instead framed as a warning against what it called malicious social media content.

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Summit Focused On Global Issues

The health-related rumours emerged after the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where member countries discussed a range of international and economic issues.

The summit was held on September 12 and 13 under India's chairship. Discussions focused on global cooperation, international conflicts, economic issues and the functioning of multilateral institutions. The summit also produced a joint declaration addressing international security concerns, including risks associated with nuclear weapons and the need to resolve disputes through diplomatic and peaceful means.

BRICS statements have also previously criticised unilateral measures and called for greater reliance on multilateral cooperation and dialogue in dealing with international disputes.

Warning Against Misinformation

The MEA's intervention has therefore drawn a distinction between a confirmed announcement concerning one leader's health and broader claims circulating online about several leaders.

While the South African Presidency officially confirmed Ramaphosa's temporary withdrawal from public engagements, the ministry has rejected the wider narrative suggesting that multiple world leaders became ill following the BRICS Summit.