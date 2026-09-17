India Reacts To US Sanctions Bill, Says Will Take Necessary Steps To Protect Economic Interests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US Congress passed sanctions bill targeting Russia and Iran.

Bill allows tariffs on Russian oil buyers, affecting India.

India prioritises energy security, diversified sourcing, monitors developments.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said India has taken note of the passage of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 in the US Congress and is monitoring further developments.

The US House of Representatives passed the legislation by a 262-159 vote on Wednesday, sending it to President Donald Trump. The Senate had already passed the bill by an 86-11 vote in August.

The legislation gives the US president authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that are major purchasers of Russian oil and natural gas. India and China are among the countries that could be affected if the tariff provision is used.

India Reiterates Energy Security Priority

In its statement, the MEA said India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people. It said the country would continue to pursue this through diversified sourcing and decisions based on evolving market dynamics.

The ministry said the issue had been discussed at high levels in recent months with various US interlocutors. India has clearly articulated the potential implications of the developments for both the bilateral relationship and the international energy market, it said.

India has also made clear its determination to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests, according to the MEA.

Government To Work With Industry Bodies

The government said it would work closely with Indian trade and industry bodies to deal with the implications of the latest developments.

The MEA's response comes after the US House approved the sanctions legislation, which targets Russia and Iran and includes provisions aimed at countries purchasing Russian energy. The bill now goes to Trump for his signature.

India has said its energy sourcing will continue to be guided by its energy security requirements, diversified supplies and evolving market conditions, while it monitors the implications of the US legislation.