Rahul Gandhi Rides Pillion At Gig Workers’ Bike Rally In Hyderabad, Launches Scheme. VIDEO

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi launched Telangana Gig Workers' Welfare Scheme in Hyderabad.

Legislation provides data access, insurance, and prevents unfair termination.

Telangana government will establish Wi-Fi enabled rest zones statewide.

Gandhi highlighted fulfilling Congress's promise for gig worker welfare.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined a bike rally of gig workers in Hyderabad on Saturday before launching the Telangana Gig Workers’ Social Security and Welfare Scheme. The initiative aims to give platform workers access to details of their assignments, completed rides and earnings through their mobile phones. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders also took part in the rally.

The launch marks the rollout of measures aimed at improving transparency and providing social security to gig and platform-based workers in the state.

Rahul Gandhi Says Gig Workers Must Have Access To Their Data

Speaking at the launch, Gandhi highlighted the growing importance of data in the modern economy, news agency ANI reported.

“21st century is the century of data,” he said, pointing to the role of data in the operations of major companies such as Google, Facebook, WhatsApp and Uber.

VIDEO | Telangana: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participates in Bike Rally with gig workers from Shiparamam to Jayabheri ground. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/IyY7S0WLhx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2026

He observed that while data has become central to businesses and economic activity, gig workers in India have had little access to information about their own work.

Gandhi said the new legislation would address this gap by giving workers the right to access details of their jobs, rides and payments on their mobile phones. The Telangana government would ensure that the information is made available to them, he added.

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What The Telangana Gig Workers' Welfare Law Provides

The Telangana Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2026, was enacted in March. It provides several safeguards for platform workers.

Under the legislation:

Aggregators can terminate workers only on valid grounds, which must be communicated in writing with at least seven days' notice.

Platforms must ensure timely payments and provide a safe working environment.

Workers will receive accident insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh and health insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh.

The law followed Gandhi's earlier engagement with gig workers during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, when he heard their concerns and demands.

Telangana To Set Up Wi-Fi Rest Zones For Gig Workers

Gandhi also spoke about the difficult working conditions faced by delivery personnel, who often travel long distances in the heat without adequate places to rest.

He said the Telangana government would establish Wi-Fi-enabled rest zones across the state, including Hyderabad and other cities.

The facilities will allow workers to park their vehicles, take breaks, relax and even sleep between assignments.

Rahul Gandhi Says Congress Has Fulfilled Its Promise

Gandhi described the scheme's launch as the fulfilment of a commitment made to gig workers during an earlier interaction.

Gandhi said: “I had a meeting with the gig workers of Telangana. You shared your sorrow and pain with me. At that time, I said that the Congress party, our CM and all of us had promised you that we would take steps regarding your demands and we would make every effort to help you and protect you. Today, we are fulfilling that promise...”

He said the Congress government had taken steps to address the concerns raised by workers and provide them with greater protection.