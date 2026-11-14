Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This reignites long-standing Cauvery river water sharing dispute.

A fresh disagreement has surfaced within the Congress over Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu dam project, with Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Manickam Tagore criticising Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for seeking the Centre’s approval.

Tagore objected to Shivakumar’s appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the necessary clearances, warning that the project would affect farmers in Tamil Nadu. Shivakumar, however, dismissed the criticism, saying he was “least bothered” and asserting Karnataka’s right to construct the dam.

The exchange on Saturday has brought the long-running dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the Cauvery river back into focus.

Manickam Tagore Opposes Mekedatu Dam Approval

Tagore shared a video on X showing Shivakumar speaking at an event in Mysuru in the presence of PM Modi and urging the Centre to grant the required approvals for the Mekedatu project.

Calling the proposed construction illegal, the TNCC chief accused the Karnataka leader of taking a stubborn position that went against Supreme Court directives and the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

“It is deeply condemnable that Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mysuru, said, ‘No one can stop the construction of the dam at Mekedatu,’ and that the central government must give its final approval for it,” Tagore wrote.

He further alleged that the remarks undermined federalism and threatened the livelihoods of farmers in Tamil Nadu.

Tagore urged the Centre not to grant clearance without consulting lower-riparian states, including Tamil Nadu, and obtaining their consent. He also maintained that the Tamil Nadu government would not permit the project within the state.

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DK Shivakumar Dismisses TN Congress Chief's Objection

Responding to the criticism, Shivakumar defended Karnataka’s position and said the state was entitled to pursue the project.

“Let anyone condemn; I am least bothered. It is my state, my right,” he said, as per reports.

He also offered to take a delegation from Tamil Nadu to the proposed dam site and explain the project's potential benefits.

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Karnataka CM Says Opposition Will Continue

Shivakumar described the objections as political positioning and argued that criticism would come from different parties in Tamil Nadu regardless of who raised the issue.

“If Congress doesn’t condemn, DMK will condemn. If DMK doesn’t condemn, AIADMK will condemn. Then everyone may condemn,” he said.

On the question of water sharing, the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister referred to the Supreme Court’s Cauvery water-sharing order. He said Karnataka would protect Tamil Nadu’s allocated share of 177 TMC of water while proceeding with the proposed dam.