‘They Shout And Scream But Don't Listen’: Rahul Gandhi's ‘Fascist’ Jibe At Bharat Summit

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Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attended the valedictory session of the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad alongside Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, where he launched a sharp attack on what he described as "fascists" in business, academia and politics, saying they become more vocal when systems collapse.

Addressing the gathering at the HICC Novotel venue, Gandhi said such individuals tend to shout and refuse to listen, while the majority remains humble and attentive. His remarks came amid protests by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers outside the venue and criticism of the summit by BJP leaders.

'Fascists Jump Out Of The Woodwork When Systems Collapse'

"You find people at the head of businesses; you find them in academics, they know it all, and in politics we call them fascists. Fascists tend to scream. They shout, they scream, they don't listen. The majority listens, pays attention, is humble, so the fascists tend to have a louder voice," Gandhi said.

"And historically, the fascists jump out of the woodwork when systems collapse... And for the last decade, the fascists have been running, romping, jumping, shouting, screaming," the Congress leader added.

Rahul Gandhi Launches Telangana Gig Workers' Welfare Scheme

Earlier, Gandhi said the Telangana government had fulfilled its promise to gig workers by extending social security benefits, including accident and health insurance, pension provisions and access to their work-related data.

He also launched the Telangana Gig Workers’ Social Security and Welfare Scheme, which seeks to provide financial and social security to workers in the sector.

In a post on X, Gandhi recalled holding a detailed meeting with Telangana's gig workers in 2023, during which they had shared their hardships, demands and concerns. He said he had assured them that their demands would be addressed and they would receive protection.

"I had a long meeting with Telangana’s gig workers in 2023. We talked in detail. They shared their hardships, needs and demands. The promise was: your demands will be met, and you will definitely have protection," he wrote.

Rs 5 Lakh Accident Cover, Rs 10 Lakh Health Insurance For Gig Workers

Listing the benefits under the scheme, Gandhi said gig workers would receive accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh and health insurance of Rs 10 lakh. One per cent of their earnings would also be contributed towards their pension.

The scheme also provides workers with rights over their data and earnings, besides Wi-Fi-enabled rest centres at various locations.

"Today, we fulfilled that promise: Rs 5 lakh accident insurance, Rs 10 lakh health insurance, 1% of earnings for pension, rights over their data and earnings, Rest centres with WiFi at various locations," Gandhi said.

He added that these provisions had now become legal rights for gig workers in Telangana.