Supriya Sule Closes Door On NCP Merger, Says Talks Ended With Ajit Pawar's Death

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supriya Sule confirms no ongoing merger discussions, matter closed.

Sunetra Pawar opposes merger, prefers separate NCP (SP) entity.

Amit Shah's visit, other meetings, fuel merger speculation.

Amid renewed speculation over a possible merger of the two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has reiterated that there are no ongoing discussions, maintaining that the matter ended with the death of her brother, Ajit Pawar.

Sule's remarks come as sources told NDTV that Sunetra Pawar, who took charge of the NCP following Ajit Pawar's death, has strongly opposed the merger proposal and conveyed her position to leaders of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra.

According to sources, Sunetra Pawar has told her allies that the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) faction is welcome to join the NDA as an independent party, but she does not support the two factions coming together.

'We Have Put A Full Stop To This Issue': Supriya Sule

In an interview with NDTV earlier this week, Sule had dismissed speculation about merger negotiations, saying no proposal was currently under consideration.

"There is no proposal for a merger and whatever talks were on, ended with the death of Ajit Pawar," Sule told NDTV.

Asked what was preventing the merger, she said, "There is no question. Discussions happened when my brother was alive. We also had that sentiment. After he passed away, the matter ended there."

On Saturday, Sule reiterated her position, telling mediapersons, "After my brother (Ajit Pawar) passed away, we have put a full stop to this issue from our side."

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Sunetra Pawar Opposes Merger, Sources Say

Sources told NDTV that Sunetra Pawar has communicated her opposition to a merger to Mahayuti leaders. She is reportedly open to the Sharad Pawar faction joining the NDA as a separate political entity, but does not want the two NCP groups to reunite.

Party insiders believe Sunetra Pawar fears that a merger with the Sharad Pawar-led faction could pose an existential threat to her group, which is currently part of the ruling Maharashtra alliance alongside the BJP and Shiv Sena.

Amit Shah's Pune Visit May Put Merger Talks On Agenda

Sunetra Pawar's reported stand comes ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to Pune on November 16 and 17. Shah is expected to meet her during the visit, with discussions over the proposed merger likely to feature on the agenda.

The Centre is reportedly keen on bringing the two NCP factions together to strengthen its numbers in Parliament as it seeks to push through the delimitation and women's reservation Bills.

Sunetra Pawar also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence on Saturday. The meeting lasted nearly an hour, although its agenda remains unclear.

Meetings Between NCP Leaders Fuel Merger Speculation

A series of meetings involving leaders from both factions has added to speculation about a possible reunion. NCP (SP) president Supriya Sule recently met NCP leader Praful Patel in Delhi. Patel has been among those advocating a merger.

However, Sule's latest remarks indicate that her faction is not pursuing the proposal following Ajit Pawar's death.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT), an ally of the NCP (SP), has claimed that some leaders in Sharad Pawar's party are keen on ministerial positions and are pushing for a merger. The party has also cautioned Sharad Pawar against the move.

ALSO READ: Shiv Sena (UBT) Mouthpiece Warns Sharad Pawar Against NCP Merger, Says It Could Tarnish His Political Legacy