PM Modi Inaugurates India's First LED Planetarium; Here's What Visitors Can Expect

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi inaugurated India's first LED dome planetarium.

Unique LED dome creates immersive viewing for astronomy education.

Finance Minister lauded Mysuru's learning tradition, state's tech.

PM highlighted India's space achievements, opening space sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium at the University of Mysore campus on November 13, marking the launch of India's first LED dome planetarium.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attended the inauguration, along with students and teachers from schools across Mysuru.

Built by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics at the foothills of Chamundi Hills, the facility aims to promote astronomy education, research and training. It is designed to make the subject more accessible to students and the wider public.

What Makes COSMOS-Mysuru Different?

The planetarium features a tilted dome measuring 15 metres, fitted with around 6,150 panels containing 4.2 crore individual LEDs.

Unlike conventional planetariums, where projectors cast images onto a dome, COSMOS-Mysuru uses LED panels to display images directly. The system can be controlled in real time, creating an immersive viewing experience.

Its Sky Theatre will screen professionally produced astronomy programmes, along with an in-house film exploring the links between Mysuru's history and astronomy. Shows will be available in Kannada, English and Hindi.

Sitharaman Highlights Mysuru's Legacy Of Learning

Addressing the inauguration, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the planetarium would build on Mysuru's longstanding tradition of learning and scholarship.

“It helps children understand stars and planets and encourages them to ask questions,” she said.

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Sitharaman thanked the Karnataka government and the Mysuru district administration for their support, as well as the Governor and the Chief Minister for helping bring the project to the city. She also acknowledged the contributions of the scientists, engineers, architects and construction teams involved in building the facility.

The Finance Minister highlighted Karnataka's achievements in information technology, aerospace, biotechnology and space technology. She credited research institutions, startups and small businesses for driving these sectors and underlined the state's longstanding contribution to science education and research in India.

PM Modi Recalls India's Space Milestones

“Spirituality and science go hand in hand in India,” Prime Minister Modi said, recalling how ancient Indian astronomers studied planetary movements and carried out complex calculations.

He also praised Mysuru's royal family for establishing the University of Mysore and donating land for the Indian Institute of Science.

Modi recalled India's Chandrayaan-3 landing near the Moon's south pole and highlighted the country's successful satellite docking and undocking operations in space. He also referred to Shubhanshu Shukla's visit to the International Space Station and said Indian students had won medals at the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics.

The Prime Minister said India had opened its space sector to private companies, allowing them to launch their own rockets. He also highlighted the role of satellite data in everyday life.

“Our satellites help fishermen, track trains in real time,” he said, adding that satellite data was also being used for crop insurance.

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