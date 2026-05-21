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HomeNewsIndiaNo compromise on quality, deadline of development works: Yogi Adityanath

No compromise on quality, deadline of development works: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, May 20 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to ensure there is no compromise on quality, standards and completion timelines of development projects, while reviewing the Public Works Department's action plan for 2026-2.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 May 2026 01:06 AM (IST)

Lucknow, May 20 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to ensure there is no compromise on quality, standards and completion timelines of development projects, while reviewing the Public Works Department's action plan for 2026-27.

The meeting was attended by district magistrates, ministers and public representatives from across the state.

The chief minister, according to an official statement, instructed officials to prepare district-wise development proposals based on local requirements and send them within a week so that the action plan could receive government approval in the first week of June.

He said district magistrates should hold meetings with public representatives and finalise development schemes on a priority basis.

"Public representatives cannot be held responsible for departmental shortcomings or mistakes committed by contractors," he said, adding that ensuring quality and timely completion of projects was the responsibility of departmental officials.

The chief minister said connectivity and strong infrastructure form the backbone of economic progress in any state.

"Roads, bridges and link routes are not merely means of transportation, but also instruments for boosting trade, employment and social development," he said.

He also directed officials to avoid a "pick and choose" approach while preparing proposals and ensure equal importance to the needs of every region.

Adityanath instructed all district magistrates and chief development officers to appoint a nodal officer for every ongoing project in their districts to monitor progress and ensure quality standards.

He also directed officials to review projects approved last year and send progress reports to the government on time.

The Public Works Department was asked to send separate teams to districts for on-site inspection and independent review of projects.

Highlighting the importance of emergency preparedness, the chief minister stressed the need for helipads near every block, tehsil and district headquarters.

He said helipads prove useful during natural disasters, medical emergencies and other crises. He also directed the Public Works Department to maintain the helipads and develop a structured user fee system for them.

Referring to the impact of global conditions on fuel and bitumen availability, Adityanath asked the department to adopt technological innovations and practical improvements in its functioning.

He directed officials to construct concrete roads out of quality cement on rural routes, wherever necessary.

The chief minister also asked the department to prioritise the use of cement-treated sub-base and cement-treated base technologies in place of traditional methods to reduce bitumen consumption and make road construction more durable and cost-effective.

Praising the urban development department's "CM Grid" scheme, Adityanath said the initiative was important for strengthening urban connectivity, but needed faster implementation and directed the department to prepare proposals according to local needs and ensure improved road and connectivity facilities in every locality and colony across the state.

During the meeting, Public Works Department officials informed the chief minister that more than 30,000 proposals had been received so far under 17 categories for 2026-27.

Adityanath directed officials to prioritise all proposals and implement projects in a phased and time-bound manner so that the benefits of development reach the last person.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying S P Singh Baghel, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Forest and Environment Arun Kumar Saxena and State Minister, PWD, Brijesh Singh were among those present at the meeting. PTI ABN ABN ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 21 May 2026 01:16 AM (IST)
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