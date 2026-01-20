Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSabarimala Gold Heist: ED Raids 21 Locations Across Kerala, Tamil Nadu And Karnataka

Sabarimala Gold Heist: ED Raids 21 Locations Across Kerala, Tamil Nadu And Karnataka

The ED has raided 21 locations across three States, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, while probing alleged money laundering linked to the misappropriation of gold from Sabarimala temple.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 01:20 PM (IST)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday launched a coordinated search operation across three southern States as part of its investigation into alleged money laundering linked to the misappropriation of gold-plated copper artefacts and other valuables from the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. The Kochi Zonal Office of the ED carried out raids at 21 locations spread across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka on January 20, 2026.

The action has been initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, following a series of FIRs registered by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted on the directions of the Kerala High Court. The SIT has pointed to a deep-rooted conspiracy involving officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), private contractors, middlemen, and jewellers.

Roots Of Alleged Scam

The controversy surrounding the famed hill shrine surfaced publicly in 2019, but investigators say the alleged irregularities date back more than two decades. According to the SIT, extensive gold plating works were first undertaken at Sabarimala during 1998–99, laying the foundation for what later became a prolonged pattern of misappropriation.

In 2019, several idols weighing 42.8 kg were removed from the temple for repairs. When they were returned, officials found that the weight had dropped to 38.2 kg, pointing to a deficit of nearly 4.5 kg of gold. This discovery triggered scrutiny into the repair and re-plating process.

Questionable Repairs & Record Manipulation

Investigators revealed that guardian deity idols and other temple components were sent to a private firm in Chennai for re-plating. The Kerala High Court later flagged this as a serious violation of temple customs, noting that such work is traditionally carried out within temple premises.

The Travancore Devaswom Board allegedly compounded the issue by recording gold plates as copper in official registers. The SIT described this as a grave administrative lapse. By comparing old and recent photographs, investigators concluded that gold plating had been systematically removed from idols, doors, steps, and intricately carved sections of the shrine.

Trail Leads Beyond Kerala

While the probe found no evidence suggesting tampering with the main idol of Lord Ayyappa, the SIT concluded that gold was chemically extracted from the plates at the Chennai-based firm. The extracted gold was allegedly re-plated in smaller quantities and diverted through intermediaries to a jeweller in Ballari, Karnataka.

The ED’s latest raids are aimed at tracing the financial trail of these transactions, identifying proceeds of crime, and uncovering the money laundering network behind the alleged diversion of temple gold.

Arrests & Ongoing Probe

So far, 11 persons have been arrested in connection with the case. Those taken into custody include contractor Unnikrishnan Potti, a Ballari-based jeweller, the owner of the Chennai firm involved in the re-plating work, and three CPI(M) leaders, including former MLA A. Padmakumar. The chief priest of the temple was also arrested earlier during the course of the investigation.

Related Video

Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sabarimala
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Cities
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
World
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Breaking News: Nitin Navin Reaches BJP Headquarters to Take Charge as National President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget