From Uphaar To Malviya Nagar: Delhi's Fire Tragedies That Shook The Capital Over The Years

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Malviya Nagar hotel fire claimed at least 20 lives, highlighting safety concerns.

Previous fires in Vivek Vihar and Palam also resulted in fatalities.

Major Delhi fires include Uphaar Cinema, Anaj Mandi, and Mundka incidents.

Electrical faults cause most fires; poor compliance remains a persistent issue.

Delhi fire accident: A devastating fire at a restaurant-cum-hotel building in Delhi's Malviya Nagar has once again drawn attention to the capital's troubling record of deadly fire incidents. The blaze, which broke out at Micasa Homes, a bed-and-breakfast facility in Hauz Rani, claimed at least 20 lives and left several others injured after rapidly spreading through the five-storey building and trapping occupants inside. The tragedy has reignited concerns over fire safety standards, emergency preparedness and enforcement of building regulations across Delhi, where several major fire disasters have occurred over the years.

Major Delhi Fire Accidents In 2026

The latest incident is among the deadliest fires reported in Delhi this year. The blaze engulfed the building within a short span, leaving guests with little time to escape. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched evacuation efforts, while the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.

The incident comes amid a series of significant fire accidents reported across the city in recent months.

Vivek Vihar Fire (May 3, 2026)

A devastating fire in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area claimed nine lives and left several others injured, triggering a major emergency response. The blaze spread rapidly through the affected premises, making evacuation difficult for many occupants. Following the tragedy, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed condolences to the bereaved families and directed authorities to provide immediate medical assistance and relief to those affected.

Palam Residential Building Fire (March 18, 2026)

A major fire engulfed a residential building in southwest Delhi's Palam area, resulting in the deaths of at least nine people, including three children. Several others sustained injuries as rescue teams rushed to evacuate residents trapped inside the building. The scale of the tragedy prompted the Delhi government to order a magisterial inquiry to determine the cause of the fire and examine whether any lapses in safety measures contributed to the loss of life.

Matiala Slum Fire, Uttam Nagar (March 12, 2026)

A massive overnight fire tore through the Mansa Ram Park area of Matiala Village near Uttam Nagar, destroying between 300 and 400 jhuggis and leaving nearly 1,500 people homeless. Although no fatalities were reported, hundreds of families lost their homes, belongings and essential documents in the blaze. Residents spent the following day searching through the charred remains of their settlements in an attempt to recover valuables.

ALSO READ: PM Expresses Grief Over Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Aid

Major Fire Incidents That Shook Delhi

Delhi has witnessed several catastrophic fires over the past decade, many of which exposed serious safety shortcomings.

Uphaar Cinema Fire (1997): The deadliest fire disaster in Delhi's history occurred on June 13, 1997, at the Uphaar Cinema in Green Park. A transformer malfunction triggered a fire that filled the theatre with smoke during a screening of the film Border. Blocked exits and multiple safety violations prevented many people from escaping. Fifty-nine people lost their lives, while more than 100 sustained injuries. The tragedy became a watershed moment in discussions on fire safety and public accountability.

Anaj Mandi Factory Fire (2019): One of the worst industrial fire tragedies in recent memory took place in the congested Anaj Mandi area near Rani Jhansi Road. A blaze erupted in an illegally operating factory where workers were asleep inside the building. At least 43 people died and over 50 were injured, exposing dangerous working conditions and inadequate safety measures.

Mundka Commercial Building Fire (2022): A massive fire swept through a commercial building in Mundka that housed offices and manufacturing units. Twenty-seven people were killed in the incident, which highlighted deficiencies in building approvals, emergency exits and compliance with safety regulations.

Vivek Vihar Baby Care Hospital Fire (2024): A fire at a neonatal care facility in East Delhi's Vivek Vihar led to the deaths of seven newborn babies. The tragedy triggered nationwide outrage and raised serious concerns regarding fire safety compliance in healthcare institutions.

ALSO READ: Delhi Hotel Fire Visuals Show Woman Falling Down From Building In Malviya Nagar

Rising Number of Fire Incidents Raises Alarm

Data from the Delhi Fire Service indicates that between January and mid-March 2026, firefighters responded to 2,716 fire-related incidents across the city. These incidents resulted in 13 deaths and 111 injuries.

Officials have stated that nearly 85 percent of the fires were linked to electrical faults, including short circuits, overloaded systems and aging wiring infrastructure. Experts warn that the combination of unauthorized constructions, congested localities and poor adherence to safety standards continues to create hazardous conditions.

Persistent Safety Challenges

Electrical short circuits remain the leading cause of fires in the national capital. Buildings lacking adequate fire exits, alarm systems and emergency response mechanisms continue to pose significant risks.

Authorities have repeatedly emphasized the need for regular safety audits, strict enforcement of fire regulations and greater public awareness. However, recurring incidents suggest that compliance remains a challenge in many residential, commercial and institutional buildings.