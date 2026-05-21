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HomeNewsIndiaRetd judge Autar Singh to head newly formed dedicated backward classes commission in UP

Retd judge Autar Singh to head newly formed dedicated backward classes commission in UP

Lucknow, May 20 (PTI): Two days after the Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved formation of the Other Backward Classes commission for the three-tier rural bodies, the governor on Wednesday appointed its members with retired high court judge Ram Autar Singh as its chairperso.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 May 2026 12:51 AM (IST)

Lucknow, May 20 (PTI): Two days after the Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved formation of the Other Backward Classes commission for the three-tier rural bodies, the governor on Wednesday appointed its members with retired high court judge Ram Autar Singh as its chairperson.

Four other members are Brijesh Kumar and Santosh Kumar Vishwakarma, both retired additional district judges, and Arvind Kumar Chaurasia and S P Singh, both retired IAS officers, according to an official statement.

The tenure of the commission's members shall be for a period of six months from the date of appointment, which may be extended, it said.

The commission is tasked with determining reserved seat allocations within rural bodies.

The proposal for formation of the Uttar Pradesh State Local Rural Bodies Dedicated Backward Classes Commission was approved during a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Monday.

The last panchayat elections in the state were held in 2021. The next could be held later this year.

The commission has been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring proportional reservations for people belonging to Other Backward Classes in rural bodies. The mandate involves carrying out necessary procedures to determine the allocation of reservations for various posts within the three-tier panchayats. PTI ABN ABN RUK RUK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 21 May 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
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