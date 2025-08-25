Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaRelief For Ashoka Professor: SC Stops Charges In Case Linked To Operation Sindoor Posts

Relief For Ashoka Professor: SC Stops Charges In Case Linked To Operation Sindoor Posts

The Supreme Court halted the trial court proceedings against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, charged for social media posts on Operation Sindoor.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday restrained the trial court from taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by Haryana SIT in the FIR against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who was booked for social media posts on Operation Sindoor.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi also restrained the trial court from framing any charges in the case.

The SIT, constituted by the top court to investigate the two FIRs registered against Mahmudabad over his contentious social media posts, informed the bench that in one of them it has filed a closure report while in one a chargesheet was filed on August 22 after it was found that some offences were made out.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mahmudabad, termed the filing of the chargesheet as "most unfortunate" and said they have booked him under section 152 of BNS (sedition), whose validity is under challenge.

The bench asked Sibal to go through the chargesheet and prepare a chart of the alleged offences, saying it would consider the submissions on the next date of hearing.

The top court noted that in one FIR against Mahmudabad, a closure report has been filed and directed for quashing all the proceedings related to the case.

On July 16, the top court questioned Haryana SIT's line of investigation in the case, saying "it misdirected itself".

On May 21, the top court granted him interim bail, but refused to stay the investigation against him.

It had directed a three-member SIT to look into the FIRs against him.

Haryana Police arrested Mahmudabad on May 18 after two FIRs were registered against him.

His contentious social media posts on Operation Sindoor, it is alleged, endangered the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

The two FIRs -- one based on a complaint by the chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women, Renu Bhatia, and the other on a complaint by a village sarpanch -- were lodged by Rai police in Sonipat district.

He was booked under BNS sections 152 (acts endangering sovereignty or unity and integrity of India), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), 79 (deliberate actions aimed at insulting the modesty of a woman) and 196 (1) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion).

Several political parties and academicians condemned the arrest.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ashoka University
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
SC Orders Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal And Other Comedians To Apologise For Disability Remarks
SC Orders Samay Raina, Other Comedians To Apologise For Disability Remarks
Cities
Row Over Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Festival, BJP Asks 'Does She Still Follow Islam' 
Muslim Author Chosen To Inaugurate Mysuru Festival, Upset BJP Asks 'Does She Still Follow Islam'
India
'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
India
India Alerts Pakistan Over Possible Flood in Tawi River Amid Indus Waters Treaty Suspension
India Alerts Pakistan Over Possible Flood in Tawi River Amid Indus Waters Treaty Suspension
Advertisement

Videos

Top News: PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit, Bulandshahr Tragedy, Food Poisoning In Banda – Major Updates Across India
Breaking News: Monsoon Havoc In North India – Floods, Landslides And Heavy Rains Disrupt Life
Special Report: Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla Receives Heroic Homecoming In Lucknow
Breaking News: Massive Landslide In Uttarkashi Triggers Building Collapse And Highway Blockage
Breaking: Amit Shah to Break Silence on Jagdeep Dhankhar Resignation and 130th Amendment | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Between Suspicion and Necessity: India-China’s Fragile Rapprochement | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget