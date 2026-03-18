PAN Card Rules Changing From April 1, Aadhaar Alone Will Not Be Enough
Under the revised process, applicants will need to provide a document showing their date of birth along with Aadhaar while applying for a new Permanent Account Number (PAN).
People applying for a PAN card will have to submit additional documents from April 1, as Aadhaar alone will no longer be sufficient for new applications. According to information shared by CSC e-Governance Services on X, the application process is being updated, and new forms will require proof of date of birth along with Aadhaar. Applicants who complete the process before March 31 can still apply using only Aadhaar, making the current system simpler compared with the revised rules coming into effect next month.
New Rule From April
Under the revised process, applicants will need to provide a document showing their date of birth along with Aadhaar while applying for a new Permanent Account Number (PAN). Authorities said older application forms will no longer be accepted from April 1.
At present, applicants can obtain a PAN card using Aadhaar-based e-KYC without submitting additional documents. However, once the new rule comes into force, proof of date of birth will become mandatory.
Documents that may be required include:
- Birth certificate
- Voter identity card
- Class 10 marksheet or certificate
- Driving licence
- Passport
- Affidavit certified by a magistrate
- Officials said the change is aimed at strengthening verification and reducing errors in identity records.
How To Apply Online
Applicants can still apply online for a PAN card through the official portal. The process includes the following steps:
- Visit the official NSDL website
- Click on Apply Online and select New PAN – Indian Citizen (Form 49A)
- Choose the category Individual
- Enter personal details such as name, date of birth, email ID and mobile number
- Submit the form after entering the captcha code
- Note the token number generated for future reference
- Complete Aadhaar-based OTP verification
- Fill in address and parent details
- Choose e-KYC if you want Aadhaar address to be used automatically
- Pay the application fee online
- Complete Aadhaar authentication using OTP
- Submit the form after verification
After submission, the application is processed and the PAN card is issued once verification is complete.
Apply Before Deadline
Applicants who apply before March 31 can still use Aadhaar alone to complete the process. After the deadline, additional documents will be compulsory, making the application slightly longer than the current system.