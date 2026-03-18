Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPAN Card Rules Changing From April 1, Aadhaar Alone Will Not Be Enough

PAN Card Rules Changing From April 1, Aadhaar Alone Will Not Be Enough

Under the revised process, applicants will need to provide a document showing their date of birth along with Aadhaar while applying for a new Permanent Account Number (PAN).

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

People applying for a PAN card will have to submit additional documents from April 1, as Aadhaar alone will no longer be sufficient for new applications. According to information shared by CSC e-Governance Services on X, the application process is being updated, and new forms will require proof of date of birth along with Aadhaar. Applicants who complete the process before March 31 can still apply using only Aadhaar, making the current system simpler compared with the revised rules coming into effect next month.

New Rule From April

Under the revised process, applicants will need to provide a document showing their date of birth along with Aadhaar while applying for a new Permanent Account Number (PAN). Authorities said older application forms will no longer be accepted from April 1.

At present, applicants can obtain a PAN card using Aadhaar-based e-KYC without submitting additional documents. However, once the new rule comes into force, proof of date of birth will become mandatory.

Documents that may be required include:

  • Birth certificate
  • Voter identity card
  • Class 10 marksheet or certificate
  • Driving licence
  • Passport
  • Affidavit certified by a magistrate
  • Officials said the change is aimed at strengthening verification and reducing errors in identity records.

How To Apply Online

Applicants can still apply online for a PAN card through the official portal. The process includes the following steps:

  • Visit the official NSDL website
  • Click on Apply Online and select New PAN – Indian Citizen (Form 49A)
  • Choose the category Individual
  • Enter personal details such as name, date of birth, email ID and mobile number
  • Submit the form after entering the captcha code
  • Note the token number generated for future reference
  • Complete Aadhaar-based OTP verification
  • Fill in address and parent details
  • Choose e-KYC if you want Aadhaar address to be used automatically
  • Pay the application fee online
  • Complete Aadhaar authentication using OTP
  • Submit the form after verification

After submission, the application is processed and the PAN card is issued once verification is complete.

Apply Before Deadline

Applicants who apply before March 31 can still use Aadhaar alone to complete the process. After the deadline, additional documents will be compulsory, making the application slightly longer than the current system.

Related Video

LPG Crisis Hits Jaipur: Factories & Households Struggle as Cylinders Remain Scarce

Also read

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 18 Mar 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pan Card Rules PAN Card Rules Change How To Apply For Pan Card
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PAN Card Rules Changing From April 1, Aadhaar Alone Will Not Be Enough
PAN Card Rules Changing From April 1, Aadhaar Alone Will Not Be Enough
India
Row Over Parliament Protest Deepens As Kangana Ranaut Slams Rahul Gandhi, Calls Him 'Tapori'
Row Over Parliament Protest Deepens As Kangana Ranaut Slams Rahul Gandhi, Calls Him 'Tapori'
India
Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi Joins BJP Ahead Of Assam Polls; Priyanka Gandhi Calls Move ‘Unfortunate’
Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi Joins BJP Ahead Of Assam Polls; Priyanka Gandhi Calls Move ‘Unfortunate’
India
Indian Tanker ‘Jag Laadki’ Reaches Mundra Port With Over 80,000 MT Crude Oil Amid Gulf Tensions
Indian Tanker ‘Jag Laadki’ Reaches Mundra Port With Over 80,000 MT Crude Oil Amid Gulf Tensions
Advertisement

Videos

LPG Crisis Hits Jaipur: Factories & Households Struggle as Cylinders Remain Scarce
LPG Crisis Hits India: Restaurants Shift to Diesel & Wood Stoves Amid Severe Cylinder Shortage
Urgent: Israel Declares Mustafa Khamenei Top Target as Iran’s New Supreme Leader Amid War
Breaking: Iran Retaliates with Massive Missile Strikes on Israel After Larijani’s Assassination
PARLIAMENT FAREWELL: Narendra Modi praises outgoing MPs, legacy lives on
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget