PAN Card Rules Changing From April 1, Aadhaar Alone Will Not Be Enough

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People applying for a PAN card will have to submit additional documents from April 1, as Aadhaar alone will no longer be sufficient for new applications. According to information shared by CSC e-Governance Services on X, the application process is being updated, and new forms will require proof of date of birth along with Aadhaar. Applicants who complete the process before March 31 can still apply using only Aadhaar, making the current system simpler compared with the revised rules coming into effect next month.

New Rule From April

Under the revised process, applicants will need to provide a document showing their date of birth along with Aadhaar while applying for a new Permanent Account Number (PAN). Authorities said older application forms will no longer be accepted from April 1.

At present, applicants can obtain a PAN card using Aadhaar-based e-KYC without submitting additional documents. However, once the new rule comes into force, proof of date of birth will become mandatory.

Documents that may be required include:

Birth certificate

Voter identity card

Class 10 marksheet or certificate

Driving licence

Passport

Affidavit certified by a magistrate

Officials said the change is aimed at strengthening verification and reducing errors in identity records.

How To Apply Online

Applicants can still apply online for a PAN card through the official portal. The process includes the following steps:

Visit the official NSDL website

Click on Apply Online and select New PAN – Indian Citizen (Form 49A)

Choose the category Individual

Enter personal details such as name, date of birth, email ID and mobile number

Submit the form after entering the captcha code

Note the token number generated for future reference

Complete Aadhaar-based OTP verification

Fill in address and parent details

Choose e-KYC if you want Aadhaar address to be used automatically

Pay the application fee online

Complete Aadhaar authentication using OTP

Submit the form after verification

After submission, the application is processed and the PAN card is issued once verification is complete.

Apply Before Deadline

Applicants who apply before March 31 can still use Aadhaar alone to complete the process. After the deadline, additional documents will be compulsory, making the application slightly longer than the current system.

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