'Ravan Has Only Changed Form': Dhirendra Shastri's Sharp Remark On Ram Mandir Donation Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhirendra Shastri condemned Ram Mandir donation embezzlement, citing betrayed devotees' faith.

Eight accused jailed; ₹79.85 lakh recovered from them.

Political parties clashed, demanding probe into the temple embezzlement.

Bageshwar Dham chief Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has reacted to the alleged embezzlement of donations and jewellery offered at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, saying the incident has hurt the faith of millions of devotees.

Speaking on the controversy, Shastri said those involved would face legal consequences as well as what he described as divine justice. His remarks come as the alleged irregularities in donations made to the temple continue to trigger political reactions.

The controversy began after allegations surfaced on June 7 regarding the alleged theft and irregularities involving offerings and jewellery donated at the Ram Mandir.

'Ravan Has Only Changed His Form,' Says Shastri

Drawing a comparison with the Ramayana, Shastri said, "Ravan is still here; only his form has changed. Ravan had abducted Mata Janaki, but in this case, the faith of lakhs of devotees reflected in the Ram Mandir donation box has been stolen."

He became emotional while speaking and added that the alleged incident represented not just the loss of money but also a betrayal of the trust of crores of devotees.

Referring to the ongoing investigation, he said he had learnt that an FIR had been registered and expressed confidence that those responsible would be identified.

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'They Will Face Both Legal and Divine Punishment'

Shastri said that those accused of misappropriating donations made in Lord Ram's name would inevitably face the consequences of their actions.

"Ravan abducted Mata Janaki and ultimately perished along with his family. Crores of people donated to Lord Ram. Whoever steals donations made for the Ram Mandir will certainly face punishment under the law, and they will also face God's punishment," he said.

He added that no one involved in the alleged wrongdoing would be able to escape accountability.

Eight Accused Sent to Judicial Custody

Meanwhile, all eight people arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement of devotees' donations at the Ram Mandir were sent to judicial custody until June 29 on Friday.

Investigators have claimed to have recovered ₹79.85 lakh from the accused so far. Amid speculation over the resignation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said it had no information regarding any such development. Rai also serves as a Vice President of the VHP.

ALSO READ | Rs 79.84 Lakh Recovered: Police Make Explosive Claims In Ram Temple Donation Theft Case

Political Row Intensifies

The controversy has sparked a political confrontation between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said those responsible for hurting the religious sentiments of devotees would not be spared. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal described the issue as a "Dharma Yudh" and appealed for the social boycott of the alleged "donation thieves", saying the incident had hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the BJP's "Lanka Kand" had begun in Ayodhya, while the Congress demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the matter and sought the dissolution of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak rejected the opposition's allegations, describing the controversy as part of a conspiracy by the Samajwadi Party and Congress. The FIR was registered on the complaint of trust member Krishna Mohan following recommendations made in the preliminary report of the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government after the allegations surfaced on June 7.

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