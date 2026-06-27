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English NewsNewsIndiaChampat Rai Resigns: How A Chemistry Professor Became A Key Face Of Ram Mandir Movement

Champat Rai Resigns: How A Chemistry Professor Became A Key Face Of Ram Mandir Movement

Following his arrest during the Emergency, he left teaching to become a full-time RSS pracharak. He later held several senior positions in the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and played an organisational role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 09:29 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Champat Rai began as chemistry professor, later joining RSS.
  • Arrested during Emergency, he then dedicated full-time to RSS.
  • Held senior RSS, VHP roles, central to Ram movement.
  • His expertise led to General Secretary role in 2020.

The resignation of Champat Rai as the General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has once again brought his long association with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement into focus. Considered one of the trust's key office-bearers, Rai played an important organisational role in the Ram Mandir campaign over several decades before taking charge of the trust in 2020.

His departure has also renewed public interest in his professional and organisational journey, particularly the path that led him from academia to becoming one of the prominent figures associated with the Ram Mandir movement.

Before assuming responsibility for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Rai had served in several senior positions within the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), where he was involved in organisational work for many years.

Began Career as a Chemistry Professor

Champat Rai started his professional career as a chemistry professor at RSM Degree College in Dhampur, Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district. He worked as a teacher before deciding to dedicate himself to organisational and public service.

His academic background is often cited as an example of his transition from the education sector to full-time public life. After leaving teaching, he devoted himself to organisational responsibilities within the RSS.

Arrest During the Emergency

During the Emergency imposed in 1975, Rai was arrested because of his association with the RSS. He was taken into custody directly from the college where he was teaching.

According to available accounts, he spent nearly 18 months in jail. The period proved to be a turning point in his life, after which he decided to leave his teaching career and work full-time for the organisation.

ALSO READ | Rs 79.84 Lakh Recovered: Police Make Explosive Claims In Ram Temple Donation Theft Case

Became a Full-Time RSS Pracharak

Following his release from prison, Rai resigned from his teaching position and became a full-time RSS pracharak. Over the following years, he handled various organisational responsibilities assigned by the RSS.

In 1991, he was posted to Ayodhya, where he served as the regional organisation minister for the Awadh region, marking the beginning of his long association with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Held Senior Roles in the Vishwa Hindu Parishad

Rai went on to hold several key positions within the Vishwa Hindu Parishad over the years. He served as Central Secretary, Joint General Secretary, International General Secretary and later as one of the organisation's Vice Presidents.

His long administrative experience within the VHP helped establish his reputation as an organiser and strategist involved in coordinating the organisation's activities.

Role in the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement

Champat Rai has been associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement for several decades. During the legal proceedings related to the Ayodhya dispute, he was involved in collecting historical records, documentary evidence and other material that was used by lawyers representing the Hindu side before the courts.

He is also regarded as a close associate of senior VHP leader Ashok Singhal and participated in several campaigns linked to the Ram Mandir movement.

ALSO READ: Exclusive | Where Did 200 Kg Silver Donated To Ram Temple Go? Leaked SIT Report Reveals 

Why Was He Chosen as the Trust's General Secretary?

After the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute, the Central government constituted the 15-member Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in 2020 to oversee the construction and management of the Ram Mandir.

Champat Rai was appointed as the trust's General Secretary because of his decades-long association with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, his organisational experience within the RSS and VHP, and his role in preserving records related to the temple campaign and coordinating organisational efforts.

Before You Go

Political Storm: Ram Mandir trust controversy triggers allegations, counterclaims over SIT probe

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Champat Rai's initial profession?

Champat Rai began his professional career as a chemistry professor at RSM Degree College in Dhampur, Uttar Pradesh. He taught before deciding to dedicate himself to organizational and public service.

Why was Champat Rai arrested in 1975?

Champat Rai was arrested in 1975 during the Emergency due to his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He spent nearly 18 months in jail.

When did Champat Rai's association with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement begin?

His long association with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement began in 1991. He was posted to Ayodhya as the regional organization minister for the Awadh region by the RSS.

Why was Champat Rai appointed General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust?

He was chosen due to his decades-long association with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. His extensive organizational experience within the RSS and VHP, and his role in preserving records, were key factors.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 09:29 AM (IST)
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