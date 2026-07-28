Amit Shah Holds Key Meeting With Pralhad After Priyanka's Remarks: What Was Discussed?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal and Kiren Rijiju in Parliament amid the ongoing political row over Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi's remarks targeting the newly appointed Education Minister.

According to sources, the meeting comes after Priyanka Gandhi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to appoint Pralhad Joshi as Education Minister during her speech in the Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi later reiterated similar allegations outside Parliament, escalating the political confrontation.

Sources said discussions are underway at both the party and government levels over the remarks made by the Congress leaders and the BJP's response to the issue.

Also Read: 'Priyanka Gandhi Should Prove It': Furious Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Hits Back

Priyanka Gandhi's Remark

The Wayanad MP, Speaking during the Parliament Monsoon Session, alleged that the Prime Minister had appointed as Education Minister a person who had supported the release of those convicted of raping a pregnant woman.

"Prime Minister Modi chose a new Education Minister and appointed a person to this position who had expressed support for the release of the rapists of a pregnant woman. What message has the Prime Minister sent to the crores of girls in this country through this decision? The message is loud and clear. There is no ambiguity about it," she said.

Earlier in the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju objected to Priyanka Gandhi's comments, calling them "character assassination" and demanding that her remarks be expunged from the parliamentary record. Pralhad Joshi also rejected the allegations, termed them misinformation, and said Priyanka Gandhi should apologise.

What Rahul Gandhi Said

Speaking with the reporters outside Lok Sabha debated a Bill proposing stricter action against paper leaks, Gandhi referred to the recent student protests over the education system.

"Look at the Education Minister of India, who after all these young people were protesting about the education system..." Gandhi said, before Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interjected, adding that "so many girls" were also agitating.

Also Read: 'Who Ordered Pellet Guns, AK-47s Against Students?': Priyanka Gandhi Questions Govt

Continuing his remarks, Rahul Gandhi said, "... and so many girls are protesting. They have been beaten, they have been thrashed."

He then added, "The BJP puts a man who is a defender of rapists. That's the most filthy type of man. There can be no filthier man than somebody who says that rapists need protection. That is the Education Minister of India today."

There can be no filthier type of man than one who defends rapists.



Pralhad Joshi is an insult to our education system and an insult to every student in it. Crores of young women study in the institutions he now oversees.



India’s women will never accept PM Modi’s new Education… pic.twitter.com/AmmuqIHhE8 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 28, 2026

Questioning the Prime Minister's decision, Gandhi further said, "It's strange. It's a strange reaction from the Prime Minister... that there are so many people in his cabinet, he could have chosen any one of them, but he chooses a person who protects rapists. Quite amazing."