Amit Shah Holds Key Meeting With Pralhad After Priyanka's Remarks: What Was Discussed?

The meeting was held amid a political row over remarks made by Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi targeting the newly appointed Education Minister, Pralhad Joshi. Discussions focused on these remarks and the BJP's potential response.
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Amit Shah Holds Key Meeting With Pralhad Joshi After Priyanka Gandhi's Lok Sabha Remarks: What Was Discussed?
Amit Shah met Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Kiren Rijiju in Parliament as the BJP weighed its response to Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi's remarks targeting the new Education Minister, sources said.
- Amit Shah met ministers amid remarks targeting Joshi.
- Priyanka questioned Joshi's appointment, citing support for rapists.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Union Home Minister Amit Shah hold a meeting with Pralhad Joshi and Kiren Rijiju?
What allegations did Priyanka Gandhi Vadra make against Education Minister Pralhad Joshi?
Priyanka Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Modi appointed Pralhad Joshi, who had supported the release of rapists of a pregnant woman, as Education Minister. She questioned the message this decision sends to girls in the country.
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