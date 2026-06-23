Ranchi girl scores 100 per cent in CBSE Class-12 exam after re-evaluation

Ranchi, Jun 22 (PTI): Ranchi girl Avni Kejriwal on Monday claimed that she scored 100 per cent in the commerce stream of CBSE's Class-12 examination after a re-evaluation, making her a national topper.

Avni managed to obtain 500 out of 500 marks in all five subjects of the stream.

"When my results were out on May 13, I got 95.2 per cent in aggregate. My family members were satisfied with the marks, but I was not," she told reporters.

"I was waiting for the re-evaluation page on the CBSE website to open, and then I applied. After the re-evaluation, I got 500 marks out of 500. I am delighted over the result," Avni said.

A student of DPS-Ranchi, Avni said she did not focus on daily hours of study but emphasised on completing daily targets for various topics.

"If I have set a target to complete two or three topics a day, then I have to complete them. It does not matter how many hours it takes," she said.

Daughter of Ranchi-based businessman Mitesh Kejriwal and homemaker Poonam, Avni wants to set up her own business in future.

“I want to pursue my studies accordingly," she said.

Avni also said students should spend time on social media in a controlled manner and that it should not affect studies.

Meanwhile, DPS-Ranchi Principal Dr Jaya Chauhan congratulated Avni in a social media post on Monday evening.

“Avni’s outstanding accomplishment is a shining example of what determination, focus, and the right guidance can achieve. Her success not only brings laurels to DPS Ranchi, but also inspires countless students to strive for excellence. We are immensely proud of her and wish her continued success in all her future endeavours,” she said. PTI SAN RBT

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