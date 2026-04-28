Race for Delhi BJP chief’s post heats up as Virendra Sachdeva’s term ends

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI): With the West Bengal elections nearing a close, the race for the Delhi BJP president’s post has picked up pace with some party insiders citing the names of NDMC vice-chairman Kuljeet Chahal and Union minister Harsh Malhotra as among the top contenders.

However, one section of leaders said that incumbent Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva is expected to get a second term in view of the party’s historic victory in the Delhi polls held last February.

Sachdeva completed three years in office in March. According to the BJP’s constitution, the state president's term is three years, with a maximum of two consecutive terms.

Under Sachdeva’s leadership, the BJP won 48 out of 70 seats in the Assembly polls to form the government in Delhi after 27 years.

Earlier, the party maintained its track record of winning all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in 2024 under Sachdeva’s presidentship.

Sources in the party said the national leadership is likely to take a call on the top post in the Delhi BJP after the Assembly elections are complete in West Bengal.

The second and final phase of Bengal polls will be held on Wednesday, and the results will be declared on May 4.

Sachdeva was nominated as the working president of Delhi BJP in December 2022. He became a full-time chief in March 2023.

“The national leadership will decide the leader from which community becomes the Delhi BJP chief,” a senior BJP functionary said.

Chahal, the vice-chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), is a Jat, while Sachdeva, Malhotra and Babbar are Punjabis.

Names of other leaders, such as Jai Prakash, are also doing the rounds as the next president of the Delhi BJP. Jai Prakash belongs to the Gujjar community.

Chahal, who is also the national convener of the NaMo app, is considered close to the national leadership, while Union minister Harsh Malhotra is learnt to be close to the RSS, party leaders said. PTI VIT ARI ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)